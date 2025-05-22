Senate Bill 758 Printer's Number 811

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 811

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

758

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, FARRY, BROWN, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA,

FONTANA, MILLER, KANE AND L. WILLIAMS, MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

MAY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for energy efficiency and conservation plans with

inclusion of mechanical insulation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Mechanical

Insulation Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Commission." The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

"Electric distribution company." As defined in 66 Pa.C.S. §

2803 (relating to definitions).

"Mechanical insulation." Insulation materials, facings and

accessory products used for thermal requirements for mechanical

piping and equipment, hot and cold applications and heating,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17