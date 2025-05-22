Senate Bill 758 Printer's Number 811
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 811
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
758
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, FARRY, BROWN, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA,
FONTANA, MILLER, KANE AND L. WILLIAMS, MAY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
MAY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Providing for energy efficiency and conservation plans with
inclusion of mechanical insulation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Mechanical
Insulation Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Commission." The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
"Electric distribution company." As defined in 66 Pa.C.S. §
2803 (relating to definitions).
"Mechanical insulation." Insulation materials, facings and
accessory products used for thermal requirements for mechanical
piping and equipment, hot and cold applications and heating,
