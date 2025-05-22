Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,238 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,913 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 758 Printer's Number 811

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 811

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

758

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, FARRY, BROWN, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA,

FONTANA, MILLER, KANE AND L. WILLIAMS, MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

MAY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for energy efficiency and conservation plans with

inclusion of mechanical insulation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Mechanical

Insulation Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Commission." The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

"Electric distribution company." As defined in 66 Pa.C.S. §

2803 (relating to definitions).

"Mechanical insulation." Insulation materials, facings and

accessory products used for thermal requirements for mechanical

piping and equipment, hot and cold applications and heating,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 758 Printer's Number 811

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more