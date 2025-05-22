Senate Bill 763 Printer's Number 819

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 819

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

763

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, MASTRIANO, STEFANO AND J. WARD,

MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), entitled "An

act providing for the planning and regulation of solid waste

storage, collection, transportation, processing, treatment,

and disposal; requiring municipalities to submit plans for

municipal waste management systems in their jurisdictions;

authorizing grants to municipalities; providing regulation of

the management of municipal, residual and hazardous waste;

requiring permits for operating hazardous waste and solid

waste storage, processing, treatment, and disposal

facilities; and licenses for transportation of hazardous

waste; imposing duties on persons and municipalities;

granting powers to municipalities; authorizing the

Environmental Quality Board and the Department of

Environmental Protection to adopt rules, regulations,

standards and procedures; granting powers to and imposing

duties upon county health departments; providing remedies;

prescribing penalties; and establishing a fund," in general

provisions, further providing for definitions and for powers

and duties of the department; in applications and permits,

further providing for permits and licenses required,

transition scheme and reporting requirements and providing

for requirements for animal processing residuals and food

processing residuals, for requirements for the storage,

transfer and transport of animal processing residuals and

food processing residuals by commercial brokers and

commercial haulers, for preemption of local ordinances and

for mitigation; abrogating regulations; and making an

editorial change.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "food processing waste," "food

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31