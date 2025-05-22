Senate Bill 763 Printer's Number 819
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 819
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
763
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, MASTRIANO, STEFANO AND J. WARD,
MAY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), entitled "An
act providing for the planning and regulation of solid waste
storage, collection, transportation, processing, treatment,
and disposal; requiring municipalities to submit plans for
municipal waste management systems in their jurisdictions;
authorizing grants to municipalities; providing regulation of
the management of municipal, residual and hazardous waste;
requiring permits for operating hazardous waste and solid
waste storage, processing, treatment, and disposal
facilities; and licenses for transportation of hazardous
waste; imposing duties on persons and municipalities;
granting powers to municipalities; authorizing the
Environmental Quality Board and the Department of
Environmental Protection to adopt rules, regulations,
standards and procedures; granting powers to and imposing
duties upon county health departments; providing remedies;
prescribing penalties; and establishing a fund," in general
provisions, further providing for definitions and for powers
and duties of the department; in applications and permits,
further providing for permits and licenses required,
transition scheme and reporting requirements and providing
for requirements for animal processing residuals and food
processing residuals, for requirements for the storage,
transfer and transport of animal processing residuals and
food processing residuals by commercial brokers and
commercial haulers, for preemption of local ordinances and
for mitigation; abrogating regulations; and making an
editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "food processing waste," "food
