Senate Bill 180 Printer's Number 821
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 821
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
180
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK, STREET, COMITTA, FONTANA,
SAVAL, HUGHES, KEARNEY, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HAYWOOD,
KANE, MUTH, FLYNN AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further
providing for Nonprofit School Food Program, repealing
provisions relating to school lunch and breakfast
reimbursement and establishing the Universal School Meal
Program and the Universal School Meal Fund; and making an
interfund transfer and an appropriation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1337(a), (c) and (d) of the act of March
10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of
1949, are amended to read:
Section 1337. Nonprofit School Food Program.--(a)
Definitions. For the purpose of this section--["school food
program" means a program under which food is served by any
school on a nonprofit basis to children in attendance, including
any such program under which a school receives assistance out of
funds appropriated by the Congress of the United States.]
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
