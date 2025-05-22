Senate Bill 180 Printer's Number 821

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 821

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

180

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK, STREET, COMITTA, FONTANA,

SAVAL, HUGHES, KEARNEY, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HAYWOOD,

KANE, MUTH, FLYNN AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further

providing for Nonprofit School Food Program, repealing

provisions relating to school lunch and breakfast

reimbursement and establishing the Universal School Meal

Program and the Universal School Meal Fund; and making an

interfund transfer and an appropriation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1337(a), (c) and (d) of the act of March

10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of

1949, are amended to read:

Section 1337. Nonprofit School Food Program.--(a)

Definitions. For the purpose of this section--["school food

program" means a program under which food is served by any

school on a nonprofit basis to children in attendance, including

any such program under which a school receives assistance out of

funds appropriated by the Congress of the United States.]

