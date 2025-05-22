Senate Bill 771 Printer's Number 825
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - where the actor knows that the person using the force is
doing so under a claim of right to protect the property,
except that this limitation shall not apply if:
(A) the actor is a public officer acting in the
performance of his duties or a person lawfully
assisting him therein or a person making or assisting
in a lawful arrest;
(B) the actor has been unlawfully dispossessed
of the property and is making a reentry or recaption
justified by section 507 of this title (relating to
use of force for the protection of property); or
(C) the actor believes that such force is
necessary to protect himself against death or serious
bodily injury[.]; or
(iii) if the actor knows that he can avoid the
necessity of using force with complete safety by
deescalation or retreating.
(2) The use of deadly force is not justifiable under
this section unless the actor believes that such force is
necessary to protect himself against death, serious bodily
injury, kidnapping or sexual intercourse compelled by force
or threat; nor is it justifiable if:
(i) the actor, with the intent of causing death or
serious bodily injury, provoked the use of force against
himself in the same encounter; or
(ii) the actor knows that he can avoid the necessity
of using such force with complete safety by deescalation
or retreating.[, except the actor is not obliged to
retreat from his dwelling or place of work, unless he was
the initial aggressor or is assailed in his place of work
