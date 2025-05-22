Senate Bill 771 Printer's Number 825

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - where the actor knows that the person using the force is

doing so under a claim of right to protect the property,

except that this limitation shall not apply if:

(A) the actor is a public officer acting in the

performance of his duties or a person lawfully

assisting him therein or a person making or assisting

in a lawful arrest;

(B) the actor has been unlawfully dispossessed

of the property and is making a reentry or recaption

justified by section 507 of this title (relating to

use of force for the protection of property); or

(C) the actor believes that such force is

necessary to protect himself against death or serious

bodily injury[.]; or

(iii) if the actor knows that he can avoid the

necessity of using force with complete safety by

deescalation or retreating.

(2) The use of deadly force is not justifiable under

this section unless the actor believes that such force is

necessary to protect himself against death, serious bodily

injury, kidnapping or sexual intercourse compelled by force

or threat; nor is it justifiable if:

(i) the actor, with the intent of causing death or

serious bodily injury, provoked the use of force against

himself in the same encounter; or

(ii) the actor knows that he can avoid the necessity

of using such force with complete safety by deescalation

or retreating.[, except the actor is not obliged to

retreat from his dwelling or place of work, unless he was

the initial aggressor or is assailed in his place of work

20250SB0771PN0825 - 2 -

