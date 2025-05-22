Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,918 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 771 Printer's Number 825

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - where the actor knows that the person using the force is

doing so under a claim of right to protect the property,

except that this limitation shall not apply if:

(A) the actor is a public officer acting in the

performance of his duties or a person lawfully

assisting him therein or a person making or assisting

in a lawful arrest;

(B) the actor has been unlawfully dispossessed

of the property and is making a reentry or recaption

justified by section 507 of this title (relating to

use of force for the protection of property); or

(C) the actor believes that such force is

necessary to protect himself against death or serious

bodily injury[.]; or

(iii) if the actor knows that he can avoid the

necessity of using force with complete safety by

deescalation or retreating.

(2) The use of deadly force is not justifiable under

this section unless the actor believes that such force is

necessary to protect himself against death, serious bodily

injury, kidnapping or sexual intercourse compelled by force

or threat; nor is it justifiable if:

(i) the actor, with the intent of causing death or

serious bodily injury, provoked the use of force against

himself in the same encounter; or

(ii) the actor knows that he can avoid the necessity

of using such force with complete safety by deescalation

or retreating.[, except the actor is not obliged to

retreat from his dwelling or place of work, unless he was

the initial aggressor or is assailed in his place of work

20250SB0771PN0825 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 771 Printer's Number 825

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more