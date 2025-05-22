Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,919 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 770 Printer's Number 829

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 829

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

770

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, STREET,

SCHWANK, KEARNEY, FONTANA, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, SAVAL, COSTA,

TARTAGLIONE, KANE, KIM AND MUTH, MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in minors, providing for the offense

of access to firearms by minors; and imposing penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 6302.1. Access to firearms by minors.

(a) Storage requirements.--

(1) A person who stores or leaves a firearm on premises

under the person's control and who knows or reasonably should

know that a minor is likely to gain access to the firearm

without the lawful permission of the minor's parent or the

person having charge of the minor shall keep the firearm in a

securely locked box or container or in a location which a

reasonable person would believe to be secure.

(2) This subsection does not apply if the minor obtains

a firearm as a result of an unlawful entry by any person.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 770 Printer's Number 829

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more