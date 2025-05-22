Senate Bill 770 Printer's Number 829

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 829

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

770

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, STREET,

SCHWANK, KEARNEY, FONTANA, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, SAVAL, COSTA,

TARTAGLIONE, KANE, KIM AND MUTH, MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in minors, providing for the offense

of access to firearms by minors; and imposing penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 6302.1. Access to firearms by minors.

(a) Storage requirements.--

(1) A person who stores or leaves a firearm on premises

under the person's control and who knows or reasonably should

know that a minor is likely to gain access to the firearm

without the lawful permission of the minor's parent or the

person having charge of the minor shall keep the firearm in a

securely locked box or container or in a location which a

reasonable person would believe to be secure.

(2) This subsection does not apply if the minor obtains

a firearm as a result of an unlawful entry by any person.

