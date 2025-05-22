Senate Bill 770 Printer's Number 829
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 829
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
770
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, STREET,
SCHWANK, KEARNEY, FONTANA, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, SAVAL, COSTA,
TARTAGLIONE, KANE, KIM AND MUTH, MAY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in minors, providing for the offense
of access to firearms by minors; and imposing penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 6302.1. Access to firearms by minors.
(a) Storage requirements.--
(1) A person who stores or leaves a firearm on premises
under the person's control and who knows or reasonably should
know that a minor is likely to gain access to the firearm
without the lawful permission of the minor's parent or the
person having charge of the minor shall keep the firearm in a
securely locked box or container or in a location which a
reasonable person would believe to be secure.
(2) This subsection does not apply if the minor obtains
a firearm as a result of an unlawful entry by any person.
