Senate Resolution 112 Printer's Number 835

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - legislatures; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the General Assembly of the Commonwealth

appoint five delegates to any Convention called pursuant to this

application in accordance with the following:

(1) That the Senate choose two delegates. The House of

Representatives shall choose two delegates. Each chamber

shall nominate two additional persons to serve as alternates.

The President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of

the House of Representatives shall jointly choose the fifth

delegate from the list of nominated alternates.

(2) That the President pro tempore of the Senate and the

Speaker of the House of Representatives shall each nominate

five persons to serve as delegates. Each legislator may cast

a vote for not more than two persons on his or her respective

slate. The two candidates getting the most votes are the

Convention delegates appointed by each respective chamber.

The two candidates getting the next highest number of votes

are appointed as alternate delegates.

(3) That neither the Governor, nor any current member of

the Congress of the United States nor any sitting judge of

any court be appointed as a delegate of the Commonwealth.

(4) That travel and per diem expenses of each delegate

of the Commonwealth be paid by the Commonwealth on the same

basis as the reimbursement for such costs when members of the

legislature travel on official business of the Commonwealth.

(5) That any delegate or alternate of the Commonwealth

who receives and accepts any item of value, excluding

education materials, from any person or entity in any

connection with their service be immediately disqualified and

shall be replaced by an alternate immediately.

20250SR0112PN0835 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30