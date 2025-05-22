Senate Resolution 112 Printer's Number 835
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - legislatures; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the General Assembly of the Commonwealth
appoint five delegates to any Convention called pursuant to this
application in accordance with the following:
(1) That the Senate choose two delegates. The House of
Representatives shall choose two delegates. Each chamber
shall nominate two additional persons to serve as alternates.
The President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of
the House of Representatives shall jointly choose the fifth
delegate from the list of nominated alternates.
(2) That the President pro tempore of the Senate and the
Speaker of the House of Representatives shall each nominate
five persons to serve as delegates. Each legislator may cast
a vote for not more than two persons on his or her respective
slate. The two candidates getting the most votes are the
Convention delegates appointed by each respective chamber.
The two candidates getting the next highest number of votes
are appointed as alternate delegates.
(3) That neither the Governor, nor any current member of
the Congress of the United States nor any sitting judge of
any court be appointed as a delegate of the Commonwealth.
(4) That travel and per diem expenses of each delegate
of the Commonwealth be paid by the Commonwealth on the same
basis as the reimbursement for such costs when members of the
legislature travel on official business of the Commonwealth.
(5) That any delegate or alternate of the Commonwealth
who receives and accepts any item of value, excluding
education materials, from any person or entity in any
connection with their service be immediately disqualified and
shall be replaced by an alternate immediately.
