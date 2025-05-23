Dr. Tarang krishna & Dr. Deepika Krishna Join Sri Sri Hospital to Launch Cancer Healer & Integrative Center in Bengaluru

Dr. Tarang Krishna and Deepika Krishna takes blessing from Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Tarang Krishna and Dr. Deepika Krishna Join Hands with Sri Sri Ayurvedic Hospital of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji to Launch a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in BengaluruIn a monumental convergence of science, spirituality, and service, the Cancer Healer Center, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Tarang Krishna and Dr. Deepika Krishna, is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the esteemed Sri Sri Ayurvedic Hospital. This transformative partnership, blessed by the divine grace of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji, will give rise to a state-of-the-art Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in the heart of Bengaluru.The soon-to-be-launched Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Bengaluru will be the first of its kind—a sanctuary offering advanced cancer treatment, personalised immunotherapy, precision diagnostics, Ayurveda, Yoga, nutrition, mental wellness, spiritual therapy, and longevity science under one roof.This is not just an evolution in medicine. It’s a soulful revolution. It will be a sacred space where cutting-edge oncology meets ancient Indian wisdom, where evidence-based treatments intertwine with holistic healing, and where patients are not just cured but truly healed—mind, body, and spirit.Dr. Tarang Krishna, MD – Cancer Healer Center, is globally acclaimed as a pioneering oncologist, thought leader, author, and humanitarian. A torchbearer in alternative and immunotherapy-based cancer treatment, Dr. Krishna’s life's work is rooted in giving hope to the hopeless and light to those navigating the darkest tunnels of illness ”This collaboration marks a defining moment in the evolution of cancer care. At Cancer Healer Center, we’ve always believed that healing must be personal, powerful, and profound. With the spiritual guidance of Gurudev and the support of Sri Sri Ayurvedic Hospital , we are building more than a hospital—we are building hope, resilience, and a new standard in integrative oncology for the world to follow”Joining him is the dynamic Dr. Deepika Krishna, Founder & Director – Immunosciences & Longevity & Beyond Clinics, and Director – Cancer Healer Center. An integrative wellness architect and longevity specialist, Dr. Deepika is redefining the future of preventive healthcare with her multidimensional approach to healing. Her signature creation, The Wellness Journal, a mindful lifestyle blueprint, was recently presented by her to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji, marking a symbolic confluence of consciousness and care ”Healing isn’t just about treating a diagnosis—it’s about nurturing the entire being. With this integrative hospital, we are creating a sacred space where science, soul, and self-care converge to rewrite what healing truly means. It is an honour to walk this path with the blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji and bring forth a future where wellness is both a lifestyle and a legacy”Together, they are rewriting the narrative of healthcare, placing the individual, not the illness, at the center of the healing journey. With the blessings of Gurudev, this collaboration represents a collective vision—to humanise healthcare, amplify compassion, and make India a global epicentre of integrative cancer healing.Because the future of healing is here—and it’s whole, conscious, and limitless.

