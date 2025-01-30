Madhurima Nigam Brings the Spirit of “Basant Panchami Mela” to Dubai on February 2nd, 2025

Madhurima Nigam

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The city of dreams, a melting pot of cultures, is set to witness the grandeur of Indian tradition and Bengali heritage come alive with the “Basant Panchami Mela” on February 2nd, 2025, at Radisson Blu,Deira Creek. Organized by the multifaceted Madhurima Nigam under the banner of Shongi, this event promises to be a celebration of Saraswati Puja, art, literature, and music that transcends borders and unites hearts.Rooted deeply in her Bengali heritage, Madhurima Nigam, the wife of celebrated singer Sonu Nigam, has always harboured a passion for preserving and sharing the rich cultural tapestry of Bengal. “My mother is Bengali, and since childhood, I’ve dreamed of contributing to the Bengali community and keeping our traditions alive. When I moved to Dubai, I unexpectedly met many like-minded Bengali individuals. Together, we reminisced about our shared past, childhood stories, and the beauty of our culture. It inspired us to educate the younger generation about our roots and traditions, which seem to be fading amidst the digital age,”says MadhurimaBasant Panchami Mela is a soulful endeavour to weave a bond between generations, cultures, and traditions. The festival will begin with a reverent Basant Panchami performance honouring Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of wisdom, learning, and art. Close to the heart of every Bengali, the Mela will also feature the age-old tradition of young children learning to write their first letters—a symbolic act of invoking knowledge and enlightenment.“This sacred ritual has never been held in Dubai before. The sight of children coming together to write their first letters will be a moment of divine connection, a celebration of learning that unites us all,” Madhurima sharesDubai, known for its cosmopolitan ethos, is a city that celebrates diversity. Madhurima emphasizes the importance of connecting cultures: “India is a land of diversity, not only in regions but also in languages and traditions. Through Basant Panchami Mela, we aim to share the vibrant essence of Bengali culture with people from all walks of life. We hope to learn from other cultures and for them to experience ours. This event isn’t about financial contributions—it’s about love, presence, and unity”The event will feature a Bengali music concert with performances by the popular Bengali band,The Park Street Band led by Rohit Gupta and renowned nutritionist Mitun De Sarkar.The Basant Panchami Mela marks the first event under Shongi, a cultural initiative founded by Madhurima Nigam, Rohit Gupta, Mitun De Sarkar and Rinka to preserve and promote Indian traditions globally.Organizing such a cultural extravaganza in Dubai comes with its challenges, but Madhurima is full of gratitude for the unwavering support she has received. “The UAE Government’s commitment to tradition and values is admirable. Their support, along with that of the Dubai Police and the tourism department, has been crucial in bringing this vision to life. Dubai is a liberal and a giving place, but one must always respect its boundaries and rules. With good intent, everything falls into place,” she saysThe Basant Panchami Mela is set to be a landmark event, uniting not only Bengalis but also people from across the world in a celebration of culture, art, and spirituality. Madhurima Nigam invites everyone to join this journey of joy and learning. “Let us come together to honour our roots, celebrate diversity, and pass on a legacy of culture and tradition to the next generation”

