SourceLess Launches First Operational SLNN Mesh Network - Decentralized, High-Speed Wireless Connectivity

SourceLess Launches First Operational SLNN Mesh Network in Constanța, Romania SLNN Mesh Network in Constanța, Romania (map) SLNN Mesh Network in Constanța, Romania - Decentralized, High-Speed Wireless Connectivity

SourceLess lays the foundation for a secure, high-bandwidth, and cable-free digital ecosystem, built for a future defined by mobility, performance, and privacy.

CONSTANTA, CONSTANTA, ROMANIA, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SourceLess is proud to announce the activation of its first live SLNN Mesh Network, deployed in Constanța, Romania. This marks a major technological milestone in the development of SLNN (SourceLess Ledger Network Nodes)—a decentralized mesh internet infrastructure that delivers encrypted, high-speed wireless access powered by blockchain technology.What Is SLNN Mesh?The SLNN Mesh (SourceLess Ledger Network Nodes) is an advanced network architecture designed to provide:• High-band Gigabyte transfer rates• Self-healing mesh topology for uninterrupted connectivity• Encrypted data transfer protocols for enterprise-grade security• Low-latency communication suitable for real-time applications• Blockchain-validated packet routing, ensuring traceability and integrityUnlike traditional infrastructure reliant on centralized ISPs and fixed-line distribution, SLNN Mesh offers fully decentralized access through a distributed network of wireless nodes—ideal for urban, rural, and mobile deployments.Constanța Deployment: Coverage & ReachThe current mesh activation in Constanța includes several operational nodes—NODE 1, NODE 2, NODE 3, NODE 4, NODE 5 and Station 1—strategically placed to optimize coverage throughout the greater metropolitan area. This includes high-density zones such as:• Ovidiu, Palazu Mare, and Mamaia-Sat in the north• Cumpăna, Agigea, and the Port of Constanța in the south• Nearby localities such as Valu lui Traian, Lumina, and Poarta AlbăThe color-coded coverage map (see attached visuals) illustrates signal intensity, with areas reaching consistent gigabyte-level throughput across multiple terrain types and population centers, showing the operational footprint of each SLNN node, with live signal mapping that illustrates how SourceLess nodes connect to one another and provide multi-zone service at scale.Next-Level Connectivity, Without the WiresThe need for mobile, secure, and high-speed internet access has never been greater. With increased reliance on IoT, remote operations, digital identity, and blockchain applications, the SLNN Mesh is positioned to meet both public and enterprise demands for next-generation wireless infrastructure.This deployment brings:• Easy access to the internet via public or private nodes• Infrastructure redundancy via self-healing protocol• Military-grade encryption embedded in every transmission• Optimized business & daily use without dependence on physical cable systemsWhat’s Next for SLNN?The Constanța mesh is just the beginning. SourceLess plans to scale this infrastructure across Romania, Southeast Europe, and partner regions through 2025–2026, as part of its broader SLNN Global Grid Strategy. Integration with blockchain-native services, like STR Domains , is underway to ensure a unique interaction between network, identity, finance, and artificial intelligence layers.

SLNN Mesh Internet - by SourceLess

