SourceLess Inc. Strengthens Web3 Ecosystem with STR Talk Mobile App and Browser Version

STR Talk Officially Launches - The Next-Gen Encrypted Messaging App for the Web3 Era

SourceLess unveils STR Talk mobile and browser apps for secure blockchain messaging, open to STR Domain users, as it launches Private Pre-IPO Round 2.

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SourceLess Inc. , a pioneer in hybrid blockchain infrastructure and decentralized applications, today announces the public release of its STR Talk mobile application alongside a browser-based alternative, STR Talk.net, available at no additional cost to all holders of STR Domains . Built on SourceLess’s proprietary technology stack, both versions of STR Talk deliver end-to-end encrypted messaging, blockchain-validated identity, and integrated financial capabilities. In parallel, SourceLess Inc. is opening its Private Pre-IPO Round 2, offering qualified investors early access to its growth trajectory.SourceLess Technology OverviewAt its core, SourceLess merges the scalability and user-experience of Web2 with the security and ownership guarantees of Web3. Its hybrid architecture comprises:- STR Domains: Human-readable, blockchain-registered domain identifiers that function as decentralized identities, wallets, and communication endpoints.- STR Mesh & SLNN Infrastructure: A self-healing, peer-to-peer mesh network using SourceLess Ledger Network Nodes (SLNN) to provide high-throughput, low-latency connectivity for IoT, AI edge computing, and private data exchange.- Ccoin Finance: A decentralized finance (DeFi) layer enabling token management, in-app or on-chain transfers, and hybrid crypto-fiat transactions.- ARES AI: A context-aware, multilingual artificial intelligence engine that powers intelligent automation, moderation, and semantic search across the ecosystem.Within this framework, STR Talk extends SourceLess’s mission to “decentralize communication, identity, and value” by offering a cross-platform, secure messaging solution that can be verified, stress-tested, and audited in real-world scenarios.STR Talk Mobile: Feature Set and Technical ArchitectureSTR Talk (Mobile App) is available on Android devices via Google Play (iOS version expected later Q3 2025). It leverages a layered cryptographic stack and a blockchain synchronization protocol to ensure:- End-to-End Encryption (E2EE): Messages are encrypted at the source using elliptic-curve cryptography, with session keys negotiated and stored only on end-user devices. On receipt, messages are decrypted locally—no intermediary or server ever holds unencrypted payloads.- Blockchain-Validated Identities: User registration requires proof of ownership of an STR Domain. Upon first launch, the app queries the SourceLess smart contract registry to validate domain ownership. Subsequent logins rely on digital signatures issued by the domain’s private key.- Ccoin Finance Integration: Built-in wallet functionality allows users to link an existing Ccoin wallet. In-chat transfers between users are authenticated and recorded on a sidechain for speed, with final settlement on the SourceLess mainnet. This dual-layer design balances transaction throughput with on-chain security.- Self-Healing Peer-to-Peer Messaging: When two or more mobile peers are connected via Wi-Fi, LAN, or SLNN mesh nodes, messages can route directly device-to-device. If direct connectivity fails, messages automatically route through the SourceLess message relay cluster, ensuring reliable delivery in areas of network congestion or intermittent connectivity.- Offline Persistence & Forward Sync: If a recipient is offline, messages are encrypted with a one-time key and stored temporarily in a distributed hash table (DHT) node. Once the recipient’s client establishes any internet connection, it fetches and decrypts pending messages using the local key, preserving end-to-end encryption at every stage.STR Talk.net: Browser-Based Version for STR Domain HoldersSimultaneously, STR Talk.net provides a zero-install web client tailored for holders of verified STR Domains. Key distinctions from the mobile app include:- No Local Peer Routing: All messages route through the SourceLess relay infrastructure, prioritizing accessibility over peer-direct delivery.- Desktop UI Optimizations: Features include drag-and-drop file sharing (up to 100 MB per file), screen-sharing invitations via WebRTC, and native browser notifications for new messages or transactions.- Instant Domain-Based Chat Sessions: By entering a valid STR.Domain (e.g., str.alice), users can start a secure chat session without creating a separate profile. Session keys derive directly from the domain’s private key (via browser-integrated WebCrypto APIs).Both versions share the same back-end node-relay and audit logging infrastructure, ensuring uniform compliance and interoperability while catering to different user-experience needs.Private Pre-IPO Round 2: Strategic Investment InvitationIn conjunction with the rollout of STR Talk, SourceLess Inc. announces the commencement of its Private Pre-IPO Round 2, a 30-day offering starting May 15, 2025. This round aims to onboard qualified early-stage investors who seek to support and benefit from SourceLess’s continued development of decentralized infrastructure solutions.Key Terms & Participation Requirements- Round Duration: 30 calendar days (May 15 – June 14, 2025)- Qualification Process: Submission of a signed Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) available at https://pre-ipo.sourceless.net - Use of Proceeds: Final mainnet launch, expansion of developer grants, SLNN hardware rollouts, and strategic partnerships- Investor Access: Upon NDA verification, registrants receive a detailed information memorandum, financial model, and roadmap outlining projected milestones and token economicsParticipation is strictly limited and subject to SourceLess’s internal compliance review. Prospective investors can submit their signed NDA via the secure upload portal on the Pre-IPO microsite.With the introduction of STR Talk’s mobile and browser-based platforms, SourceLess Inc. continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing secure, decentralized communication and identity solutions. As the company embarks on its Private Pre-IPO Round 2, investors and stakeholders are presented with a unique opportunity to support the next phase of innovation within the SourceLess ecosystem. For inquiries or to participate in the private funding round, please visit the Pre-IPO portal or contact our team directly.

