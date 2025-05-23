Ace Therapeutics Launches Validated Disease Models Aiming to Elevate Gastroenterology Research to New Heights

Ace Therapeutics recently unveiled a comprehensive suite of well-validated disease models tailored for gastroenterology lab research.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Therapeutics, a preclinical contract research organization dedicated to expediting research in gastroenterology and hepatology, recently unveiled well-validated disease models tailored for gastroenterology lab research. These models, developed through cutting-edge technologies like organoids, microfluidics, and CRISPR, aim to address critical gaps in understanding complex gastrointestinal (GI) disorders such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and hepatitis.

Disease models used for gastroenterology research are essential tools for understanding the pathophysiology of GI disorders, testing potential therapies, and driving forward clinical applications. Common models include in vitro models (cell culture models, organoids) and animal models (rat, mouse, non-human primates, etc.). In vitro models are used for studying cellular and molecular mechanisms of GI diseases like IBD, colorectal cancer, and infectious enteropathies. Animal models can provide insights into disease mechanisms and preclinical drug testing.

As a leading gastroenterology preclinical CRO, Ace Therapeutics provides tailored preclinical gastrointestinal disease models using CRISPR genome editing, microbiome engineering, and rodent surgery for fast-track disease discovery and drug discovery. To be more specific, Ace Therapeutics' disease models mimic human GI pathophysiology with unprecedented accuracy, incorporating organoids and multi-omics data integration. This enables researchers to study disease progression and therapeutic responses in a controlled, scalable environment.

In addition, Ace Therapeutics' disease models are suitable for comprehensive coverage of GI disorders. From ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and gastric cancer, Ace Therapeutics offers an extensive portfolio. Each model incorporates key pathological features, such as immune dysregulation, microbiome interactions, and tissue fibrosis, enabling multi-target drug testing.

Leveraging advanced gene-editing, organoid cultures, and AI-driven data analytics, the models from Ace Therapeutics allow for personalized research approaches. Whether investigating novel biologics, small molecules, or microbiome-based therapies, researchers can tailor studies to specific mechanisms of interest. Furthermore, by minimizing variability and enhancing reliability, Ace Therapeutics can help shorten preclinical timelines and reduce R&D costs. Pharmaceutical companies and academic labs alike can expedite breakthroughs while optimizing resource allocation.

With a proven track record in gastroenterology research, Ace Therapeutics is the preferred gastroenterology CRO for biopharma innovators. Whether researchers are developing anti-fibrotic therapies, metabolic modulators, or oncology drugs, Ace Therapeutics' gastrointestinal and liver disease models deliver the robust preclinical data they need.

About Ace Therapeutics

Ace Therapeutics is a preclinical contract research organization dedicated to advancing research in gastroenterology and hepatology. With decades of experience developing preclinical research platforms, Ace Therapeutics supports customers in gaining insights into disease mechanisms and translating those findings into novel solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.