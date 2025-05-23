ByteBridge Appoints Bruce Moore as General Manager, APAC to Drive Growth Across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteBridge is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Moore as General Manager, APAC. In this role, Bruce will oversee operations, drive regional growth strategies, and strengthen ByteBridge’s presence across the Asia Pacific market. His leadership comes at a pivotal time as ByteBridge continues to expand its global footprint and deliver innovative IT infrastructure solutions worldwide.



Bruce is a trusted business leader with a proven track record of building and leading sustainably growing businesses. He is known for fostering lasting relationships with C-suite decision-makers across the IT and infrastructure landscape, with a particular focus on data center and digital transformation initiatives in the APAC region.

Pragmatic and empathetic, Bruce brings a commitment to fiscal accountability and collaborative strategic planning. He works closely with stakeholders to solve complex challenges and deliver mutually beneficial outcomes.

A passionate mentor, Bruce supports the growth of emerging talent through curiosity, transparency, and continuous learning, empowering teams to thrive in fast-changing environments. His future-focused leadership style fuels innovation and ensures that customers, employees, and partners not only succeed but enjoy the journey.



Bruce Moore commented:

“Against the backdrop of rapidly evolving digital infrastructure largely driven by generative AI and LLM, I’m delighted to join ByteBridge that are ideally positioned to support customers across the APAC geography and beyond with best-in-class solutions and services for data center and workplace applications. Most exciting is the opportunity to work alongside some of the most highly capable, energetic team members that are deeply committed to making a difference with a ‘can-do’ attitude to enhance each customer’s digital transformation journey”



Vivian Qi, Co-Founder of ByteBridge, said:

"I am truly excited to welcome Bruce as the leader of our APAC team at such a pivotal time for ByteBridge. As we continue to expand and capture the significant opportunities arising from the AI trend, having someone with Bruce’s vision, experience, and leadership is invaluable. I have every confidence that under his guidance, our APAC business will not only grow but thrive. This marks an exciting new chapter for ByteBridge, and I look forward to the achievements we will realize together."



Bruce’s appointment marks an important milestone as ByteBridge enters a phase of rapid global expansion. His leadership in the APAC region will help drive stronger customer partnerships, expand service capabilities, and position ByteBridge at the forefront of delivering future-ready infrastructure solutions for the AI era. With experienced leadership and a clear strategic vision, ByteBridge is well positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities across Asia Pacific and beyond.

