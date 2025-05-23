Bob Finn: A Gonzaga Legend Reflects on a Lifetime of Service

For nearly two decades, Bob Finn has been a cornerstone of Gonzaga University’s alumni community – a man whose career has been defined by connection, service, and an unshakeable commitment to the Zag family. As he prepares to retire this summer, Finn reflects on a journey marked by unexpected turns, deep friendships, and a profound sense of belonging.

Bob’s path to Gonzaga wasn’t a straight shot. In fact, the university once seemed out of reach. With five kids in his family and parents who had never attended college, the idea of higher education felt unattainable. Bob’s early days were defined by hard work and self-reliance, chasing athletic scholarships and working multiple jobs after school to make ends meet. It was baseball that first brought him to Gonzaga – a transfer from Eastern Washington University after two summers of pitching for the Gonzaga summer league team.

“I never thought I’d end up at Gonzaga,” Bob recalls. “But that community, even just the baseball team, felt different. It felt like home.”

That sense of belonging drove Bob as he navigated the financial and academic challenges of student life. He worked three jobs to pay his way, living on bags of potatoes and leaning on the support of teammates and financial aid counselors who recognized his potential. It was these small but pivotal acts of kindness – a financial aid officer who found an unclaimed scholarship for him, a teammate who quietly vouched for him – that cemented his connection to the University.

Coming Back to GU

After graduating, Bob’s career took him into teaching, but he never fully left Gonzaga. He stayed in touch with his former coaches, teammates, and mentors, building a network that would eventually call him back to campus. When the director of alumni relations announced his retirement, Bob saw an opportunity to return, trading the path of a high school principal for the world of alumni relations.

“If I could go back in time and give myself one piece of advice,” Bob says, “It’s that I should have started working in the alumni office the moment I graduated from GU.”

Over the next 20 years, Bob became a beloved figure at Gonzaga, known for his humor, humility, and tireless commitment to the alumni he served. He built connections that spanned generations, linking former students to each other and to the institution that shaped them.

Left: Bob and some other members of Alumni Relations showing off their Zag spirit. Right: Bob hosting the Gonzaga Alumni Scholarship Benefit.

Bob’s Legacy: The Alumni Scholarship Benefit

One of his proudest achievements is the Gonzaga Alumni Scholarship Benefit (ASB), a program that has awarded more than $3 million to thousands of students over its 45-year history. Bob’s role in this effort has been deeply personal, shaped by his own experience as a struggling student. He has allocated scholarships to students whose stories of resilience and gratitude remind him of his own journey.

“I’ve had students break down in tears when they get that call, telling me, ‘You have no idea what this means to my family,’” Bob says. “It hits you right in the heart. It’s a reminder of why we do this.”

Bob’s impact isn’t just measured in dollars raised or events hosted. It’s in the countless Zags who consider him a friend, a mentor, and a touchstone. It’s in the network he has woven, one conversation at a time, across decades and state lines.



Passing the Santa Torch

For years, Bob has played a special role beyond his day-to-day work in the alumni office – he’s been the beloved Santa Claus for Gonzaga’s cherished Spike and Santa event. Donning the red suit, white beard, and twinkling eyes, Bob has brought holiday magic to countless Zags, young and old.

“I never thought I’d be Santa,” Bob laughs. “But then one day, my friend handed me the suit and said, ‘You’re up, big guy.’ I figured if I could make a few kids smile and keep the tradition going, then it was worth it.”

As Bob prepares to retire, he plans to pass the Santa torch to a worthy successor, ensuring that the jolly spirit lives on for future generations. “I think Drew would make a great Santa,” Bob says with a grin, referring to Drew Rieder, GU’s Senior Director of Chapters and Communities. “It’s time to pass it down. But I’ll keep my suit handy, just in case.”

Left: Bob with Kori Baker, assistant director of alumni programs and Drew Reider, senior director of chapters and communities. Right: Bob and Krista Peterson, director of alumni programming.

A Boat on the Lake

As he reflects on his career, Bob recalls an alum in San Francisco who, without ever meeting him in person, insisted Bob stay at his house during a trip. When Bob laughed and said, “You don’t even know me,” the alum replied, “You’re a Zag. That’s all I need to know.”

For Bob, retirement is a chance to slow down, spend time with family, and maybe find his way back to the middle of a lake, on a boat, in stillness, where the stress and noise of a busy life fade into the background.

“When I stop at that red light and take that left turn up to Priest Lake, it’s like everything resets,” Bob says. That’s how Bob wants this next chapter to feel – like a peaceful, unhurried drive into the unknown. As he takes that turn, the Gonzaga community will no doubt feel his absence. But his legacy – one of connection, service, and quiet strength – will endure. His influence will ripple out for years, just like the gentle waves on the lake he loves.

Thank you, Bob, for every moment of laughter, every scholarship call, and every connection made. You are, and always will be, a true Zag.

"What a gift to spend 20 years working alongside someone that represents the best of humankind. Bob hired me in 2005, has been a part of my professional 'upbringing' for two decades, and being more like Bob is what I’ll continue to strive for. He brings an infectious joy and zest for life to the office daily, and I’m not sure he’s ever had a bad day. He keeps things in healthy perspective, living as 'every day is a Friday,' according to Bob. I don’t believe he’s ever judged another person. He will help anyone in need in even the most inconvenient of circumstances, and he never ever misses a funeral. It’s no surprise that his clientele for wedding officiant as 'Fr. Bob' has grown significantly over the years. Bob was always the emergency contact on my daycare forms, and has been a continual pillar of support and friendship. When my daughter learned Gonzaga was hiring a new president she asked, 'Why don’t they make Bob the president?'"

–Kara Hertz, AVP of Alumni Relations at GU

"I’m sure I’m not the only one who doesn’t know where to begin writing about Bob Finn – he is such a kind, caring and inspirational person, both at GU and in life in general. I am honored that Bob hired me to be part of his team in the Alumni office and welcomed me into his Gonzaga family. During my first week working at Gonzaga so many years ago, I was out to dinner at a restaurant in Spokane and was chatting with the people sitting next to us. Upon learning that I was working at Gonzaga, and before they even knew which department, they said, 'Oh! Do you know Bob Finn!?' I remember thinking that it was so random that they had immediately guessed who my boss was, but when the same thing happened a few more times in my first year, I began to realize that Bob IS Gonzaga to so many people. He is a natural connector of people and the most welcoming person – perfectly suited for alumni relations work! I feel very lucky to have worked with Bob for a decade and count him as an influential part of my career. He cheered me on through many years of learning and growing professionally, as well as personally – even tearing up a bit when I told the team that our family was growing and we were having a baby. So many people love Bob, and I am blessed to be among the ranks who consider him a mentor and friend. His encouraging, genuine and zestful nature will be missed at GU, and I’m proud to cheer him on in his next adventure."

–Crissy Byers, Former GU Alumni Staff Member

"Bob is the quintessential Zag. He came to Gonzaga at a pivotal time as a leader and in his 20 years at GU he has helped change the course of alumni engagement. His contributions have been historical. He is the Cal Ripken of alumni relations. He never misses a day of work. He’s Mr. Consistent! Bob does everything with a smile and has the ability to make everyone he meets feel welcomed and like they are a part of the Zag family. There is no task that is too big or too small for Bob, and he never complains. He’s the ultimate teammate and has consistently done whatever is needed for this place that he loves so much. He speaks fluent Gonzaga and his character has been a pillar of success for our external engagement. For much of our alumni base he has been the face of Zag Nation. The two questions I get asked most often when people find out I work at Gonzaga are: 'Can you get me men’s basketball tickets' and 'Do you work with Bob Finn?' And 99% of the time those questions are asked in reverse order. In short, everybody loves Bob! He always has that fun & mischievous twinkle in his eyes only rivaled by Bing Crosby himself. That same spirit of joy, playfulness and love of this place & its people has made an indelible mark on our collective hearts. He will be missed immensely and there really are no adequate words to describe his colossal, impact at GU!"

–Drew Rieder, Senior Director of Regional Chapters & Affinity Communities