Macao-Hengqin Joint Investment with the Banking Association to Address Investment Needs of Long Enterprises in Heilongjiang

MACAU, May 23 - Building on the solid foundation established during high-level exchanges between Heilongjiang and Macao earlier this year, and coinciding with the “34th Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair”, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), in collaboration with the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin and the Macau Association of Banks, conducted a series of investment promotion activities in Harbin from 14 May 2025.

On 15 May, the Macao-Hengqin delegation, along with the Department of Commerce of Heilongjiang Province, the CCIPT Heilongjiang Committee, and the CCPIT Harbin Council jointly held the “Going Global - Macao Investment Opportunity Matching Conference”. The event attracted active participation from 53 enterprises across various sectors in Heilongjiang, including grain, big health, and manufacturing, among which were well-known publicly listed companies and Fortune 500 firms.

Many companies gained in-depth insights into Macao's advantages as a free port, its international business network, specialised financial services, the policy opportunities in Hengqin, and the investment potential in Macao-Hengqin. They said that this event provided substantial support for their plans to establish operations in Macao-Hengqin and expand their international business and market presence through Macao. Furthermore, they highlighted that industrial co-operation could drive appropriate diversification of Macao's economy, achieving mutual benefits.

The Macao-Hengqin delegation also visited prominent local agricultural enterprises, well-known pharmaceutical companies, and associations in the biopharmaceutical industry. They conducted on-site inspections and engaged in detailed discussions on topics such as cross-border trade in grain, the transformation of traditional Chinese medicine technology, international certification, and market expansion, further strengthening the determination and confidence of enterprises to venture abroad through the Macao-Hengqin platform.