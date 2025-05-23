TBI Agents Investigating Bartlett Officer-Involved Shooting

UPDATED 5/22/25 at 11:15 p.m. – The deceased individual has been identified as Thomas Feminella (DOB: 3/5/95).

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents continue to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday evening involving officers from the Bartlett Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:52 p.m., Bartlett police officers were at a business in the 8400 block of Highway 64 taking a report on a shoplifting complaint when they encountered a second shoplifting suspect walking away from the store. When officers followed the subject, attempting to stop him, he produced a knife and began walking back toward officers. The subject refused to comply with multiple verbal commands from officers to stop and drop the weapon. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in two officers firing their weapons, striking the subject who was then near an adjacent business. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer was justified in these matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s Involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective departments to answer as they see fit. Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.