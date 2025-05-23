NYF Storytellers Gala Announces Winners Al Jazeera English Honored with Broadcaster of the Year for 9th Consecutive Year

Zinc Media Group Earns Production Company of the Year: All3Media International, TV Globo and Voice of America Honored with Grands

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals (NYF) Storytellers Gala announced the 2025 TV & Film Awards award winners . Exceptional storytelling and content creation were celebrated during the virtual event, highlighting the achievements of global creators in television and film.In 2025, the New York Festivals TV & Film Grand Jury honored exceptional storytelling from around the world, selecting award-winning entries across a range of genres including primetime entertainment, documentaries, investigative reporting, sports programming, promotional content, streaming platforms, and brand image films.2025 Broadcaster of the YearAl Jazeera English was named New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Broadcaster of the Year for the ninth consecutive year, an exceptional milestone highlighting their commitment to impactful, globally focused journalism. Their impressive slate of Gold-winning work demonstrated excellence across a wide range of news and current affairs programming, including standout episodes from 101 East, which uncovers untold stories from Asia and the Pacific; Fault Lines, a hard-hitting documentary series that goes beyond the headlines in America; People and Power, which investigates the dynamics and consequences of authority; and Dying Earth, a compelling series exploring the effects of climate change and the global struggle for environmental survival.Al Jazeera English’s in-depth reporting earned multiple Gold trophies for Fault Lines - The Night Won't End, and as well as individual Gold wins for Fault Lines - Children of the Darien Gap, and Fault Lines - All That Remains. Additional Gold-winning entries included 101 East - India's Disappearing Mountains, People & Power - Myanmar Army on the Ropes and Dying Earth - Beyond the Oil Age. In addition to their Gold wins, Al Jazeera English amassed an impressive haul of honors, including 9 Silver, 8 Bronze, and 16 Finalist Awards, showcasing their excellence across categories and subjects.“This accolade serves as a profound affirmation from our industry peers of the professionalism and significance of the work we do at Al Jazeera English. Our journalists work tirelessly around the world to inform and empower audiences with in-depth and accurate reporting. This is no easy task, especially given the rising challenges posed by increasing attacks on journalists and media organisations. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all our journalists for their unwavering commitment, particularly our colleagues in Gaza, whose efforts have been crucial in helping the world grasp the realities of the war on Gaza and its devastating effects on civilian populations." —Issa Ali, Acting Managing Director of Al Jazeera English2025 Production Company of the YearZinc Media Group was honored with the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Production Company of the Year for the third consecutive year. Globally recognized for creating high-impact content that elevates top-tier brand storytelling, Zinc Media Group earned top honors for its innovative and effective storytelling.Non-Technical Skills for Network Rail earned Gold in the Corporate Image category for its compelling attitudinal training film, while Stepping Up for PwC secured a Gold trophy for Direction. Additional wins include Silver trophies for Corporate Memory (UK Power Networks), Calor CARE: Safety Zone (Calor), Learning Integrity (PwC), and Every Second Counts (Network Rail).In addition, Zinc Media Group was also recognized with three Bronze trophies and a Finalist Award, further solidifying its reputation as a creative force in branded storytelling.“On behalf of everyone at Zinc Media Group, I want to thank the New York Festivals' for celebrating bold storytelling and global creativity. Winning Production Company of the Year Worldwide for the third consecutive year is an incredible honour.At Zinc, our mission is to tell stories about Life, On Screen. This award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating powerful content year after year.This award belongs to everyone in our company. Thank you for your passion, courage, and craft. I’m incredibly proud of the work we continue to do together.” —Mark Browning, CEO, Zinc Media Group2025 Grand AwardsThe Tattooist of Auschwitz (All3Media International) Entertainment Program - DramaThis Grand Award-winning limited series tells the powerful true story of Lale Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner forced to tattoo identification numbers on fellow inmates at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War II. The series chronicles an extraordinary tale of love and survival in a Nazi concentration camp – Auschwitz.Globo's Olympic Studio - Paris 24 (TV Globo) Craft Program - Use of TechnologyTV Globo earned a Grand Award for its cutting-edge broadcast of the world’s foremost multi-sport event. The team developed a 3D virtual Paris to house their main studio in Rio, placing Globo inside a dynamic, real-time replica of the Eiffel Tower. With advanced weather simulation, live crowd movement, and augmented reality elements, the virtual environment allowed for seamless integration of real-time updates and expanded storytelling around the Paris Olympic Games.VIKTOR-IA (Voice Of America) Documentary - International AffairsVIKTOR-IA earned the 2025 Grand Award for its powerful documentary, filmed over just 10 days in active war zones. The film captures the struggles and aspirations of Ukrainian civilians living under the constant threat of war and Russian occupation. Moving beyond conventional war narratives, it focuses on deeply personal stories that reveal daily hardships and enduring hopes. Through compelling testimonies, the documentary showcases the resilience of multiple generations as they continue to envision a peaceful future.Lesley Visser, pioneering sports journalist and legendary broadcasting trailblazer, was honored with the New York Festivals 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award. NYF recognizes prominent industry leaders whose accomplishments and contributions have advanced their field and made a lasting impact on the industry. A true innovator in sports journalism, Visser has made history as the first woman to achieve numerous milestones in the industry, earning her place as the most highly acclaimed female sportscaster of all time.EUROPE (Light & Shadow GmbH) Documentary - Nature & Wildlife earned the 2025 WaterBear Award, honoring the highest-scoring documentary across the Climate Change & Sustainability, Environment & Ecology, and Nature & Wildlife categories. Spanning from the icy deserts of Svalbard to the sun-drenched Mediterranean, this six-part wildlife series explores Europe’s most vital habitats and their extraordinary wild inhabitants. From blue whales and polar bears to Iberian wolves, genets, and rare Persian leopards, EUROPE showcases stunning visuals and newly documented animal behavior making it one of the most ambitious wildlife series ever produced.Invisible Presale Trailer (The Walt Disney Company, Europe & Africa) Promotion/Open & ID – Social Justice Promotion earned the 2025 JusticeAid Award, presented to the highest-scoring entry across all Social Justice categories in the NYF TV & Film and Radio competitions. This special honor recognizes outstanding storytelling that confronts urgent social justice issues.The trailer introduces Invisible, a compelling new series on Disney+ Spain that explores the devastating impact of bullying. Seamlessly blending genres, fantasy, horror, superhero, and teen drama, it sets the emotional tone for a powerful narrative grounded in the universal highs and lows of adolescence.Documentaries in all genres harnessed the power of storytelling to inform, inspire, and spark meaningful conversations. This year’s Gold-winning work showcases compelling narratives across a range of timely and thought-provoking topics. Gold winners include Pompeii: The New Dig and Becoming Madonna (All3Media International), ABBA: 50 Years of Pop ( Windfall Films), How To Come Alive with Norman Mailer (All Rise Films), Jacqueline du Pré: Genius and Tragedy (Allegro Films), Choosing to Die (Fuji Television Network, Inc), Murder in Afghanistan (SBS - Special Broadcasting Service), Holy Redemption (TRT World), Beethoven’s Nine – Ode To Humanity ( ZDF Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen), Welcome to the Forest - Mind the Gap (nautilusfilm GmbH), Megacity Mindset (Deutsche Welle), American Voters - a 32 year journey (Folke Rydén Production), BACK TO THE FAR SIDE (China Global Television Network(CGTN)), Tuesday Report "Hands of Wonder - Wig of Hope"( Mediacorp Pte Ltd), INNOVATIVE INVESTIGATIONS:...(NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)), Extreme China (Season 2) (The Walt Disney Company (Southeast Asia)), and Megafauna: What Killed Australia's Giants? (ABC Television).Feature documentaries stood out for their powerful narratives, and cinematic storytelling. Entries earning Gold include HERE LIVED (3 Generations), Gaza (Al Jazeera Media Network), Skywalkers (All Rise Films), We Will Dance Again (HSCC, Sipur Studios, MGM TV Bitachon365, See it Now Studios), and 24 h D-Day Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR).Sports documentaries delivered powerful storytelling on and off the field, offering perspectives that resonated with fans and beyond. Gold winners include The Moment: How Sports Changed the World (1895 Films), Came From Nowhere (SBS Australia), and Doping Top Secret: Dirty Games (EyeOpening.Media GmbH).Gold-winning work in the Entertainment category captivated audiences through compelling storytelling and creativity. Gold trophy winners include by TBI Media’s two standout entertainment specials, Media Big Night of Musicals by The National Lottery and The National Lottery's New Year's Eve Big Bash. Trigger Point (Series 2) created by All3Media International also earned a Gold Trophy.Breaking news, in-depth features, investigative reports, and sports coverage captivated viewers across platforms. CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd’s Senior Correspondent Wei Du earned a Gold trophy in News Program – News Reporter/Correspondent. SCEU: Veterans Day: Understanding Thank You For Your Service (ESPN) was awarded Gold for News Report/Feature – Heroes Feature. In addition, Mark Stone of Sky News received the Silver trophy in the News Program – News Reporter/Correspondent category.Award-winning promos skillfully captured attention, offering intrigue and creativity to drive viewership. Entries earning Gold include Eco Season on BBC Earth and Wonderful World both by BBC Studios Distribution Limited. Additional Gold winning promos include OLYMPICS - ALL THE SHINE (TV Globo), 2024 Merry Restmas Promo – The Roller Credit (MakerVille Company Limited), and The Wish List - Christmas 2023 (ZDF).Corporate and Brand Image Films brought company values and vision to life with thoughtful, purpose-driven storytelling. Empathy - A Poem (Media Zoo Ltd) and Lighting the Way (RD Content) each earned two Gold trophies. Additional Gold trophy winning entries include Emmy's Story (Inspired Films), Brent Charlie (Shell's Creative Solutions: Film Team), Behind the Smile (DRPG), and History of Technology (Plastic Pictures).Streaming content continues to thrive as an engaging and dynamic platform for storytelling across genres. Gold-winning entries showcase the diversity and impact streamed content including EL ENCARGADO - S3 and O Som e a Sílaba both from (The Walt Disney Company LATAM), and Democracy Explained (ClickView).All Entries in the 2025 competition were screened online by NYF’s TV & Film Awards international Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe and judged on the following set of criteria: production values, creativity, content presentation, direction, writing, achievement of purpose and audience suitability.New York Festivals announced the TV & Film Awards competition’s winning entries at the 2025 Storytellers Gala virtual event on May 22nd at 6PM EDT.Award-winning entries for 2025 are showcased in the TV & Film Awards winners gallery. View the 2025 TV & Film Awards winners’ showcase: https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/winners/List/ About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF Health AwardsRadio AwardsTV & Film Awards

