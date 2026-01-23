Year 1 Wins for American Workers: Record U.S. Contracts Under President Trump

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 23, 2026

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

publicaffairs@trade.gov

(202) 482-3809

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration announced record-breaking commercial deals won through U.S. Government commercial advocacy in the first year of this Trump Administration. These unprecedented achievements include 121 signed contracts worth $244 billion, including $206 billion in Made-in-America export content and about 844,000 American jobs supported.

In 2025, American companies secured a record $244 billion contracts with foreign public buyers—far exceeding the level achieved in the first year of the Biden Administration and underscoring President Trump’s decisive leadership in winning global business for U.S. firms and workers.

“The Commerce Department is setting new records of investment commitments and deals as we implement President Trump’s commitment to a Golden Age for America,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “We are laser-focused on promoting investment, manufacturing, and new opportunities for American companies and workers. While 2025 was historic, it was just the beginning. We will continue to usher in a new era of American manufacturing and prosperity.”

“In the first year of the Trump Administration, ITA commercial advocacy reached unprecedented success in securing commercial deals for U.S. companies around the world,” said Under Secretary of Commerce William Kimmitt. “In 2026 and beyond, ITA will continue working relentlessly to strengthen American manufacturing and deliver more wins for American businesses and workers.”

U.S. business wins secured under the Trump Administration in 2025 include:

Approximately $215 billion in civilian aerospace sales driven by multiple historic deals, including the Qatar deal for Boeing widebody jets and GE Aerospace jet engines — the largest ever contracts for widebody aircraft. Related U.S. exports of $187 billion support more than 765,000 American jobs in nearly every state.

Over $10 billion in defense sector contracts supporting this critical industry and the skilled American workforce behind it. This $7.9 billion in U.S. exports supports 32,000 jobs. Major defense hardware and systems for allies and partners included several drone deals. Going forward, ITA has active cases in this sector worth $300 billion, including 51 unmanned defense system projects.

Over $8.3 billion in global infrastructure and supply chain projects with U.S. exports of $5.9 billion supporting 24,000 American jobs. These projects ensure U.S. access to ports, rail, mines, and the critical minerals essential to U.S. industry and technology leadership.

More than $7 billion in energy sector contracts advancing American energy dominance in the U.S. civil nuclear, oil and gas, and power generation industries. In the nuclear sector, U.S. industry competed successfully against global competitors to win critical international projects.

61 contracts in technology sectors including AI, ICT, safety and security, fintech, and healthcare. These contracts worth $3.4 billion and U.S. exports of $1.2 billion ensure that the United States maintains global technology dominance.



“Our historic transaction in Kazakhstan, which represents the largest locomotive agreement in Wabtec’s history, would not have been possible without the support of the U.S. Department of Commerce,” said Rafael Santana, President and CEO of Wabtec. “The Department’s Advocacy Center, the U.S. Commercial Service field teams, and our Foreign Commercial Officers overseas were instrumental in advancing this opportunity and reinforcing the value of partnering with U.S. industry. Senior engagement from the Department of Commerce, including leadership by Secretary Lutnick and Under Secretary Kimmitt, helped move this transaction across the finish line, supporting high quality U.S. manufacturing jobs, strengthening America’s industrial leadership, and demonstrating how U.S. companies can win in highly competitive global markets.”

“Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Lutnick for their strong support and work to expand access for U.S. companies in the global market,” said Kelly Ortberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Boeing Company. “Commerce’s support to Boeing was a differentiator in our achievement of record deals in 2025. Its Global Markets and Foreign Commercial Service teams were champions for U.S. aerospace exports, providing timely advocacy and insightful recommendations that advanced U.S. jobs and manufacturing.”

Read More of What U.S. Companies Are Saying

The Trump Administration’s Record Year of Dealmaking pushed the ITA Advocacy Center over $1 trillion in U.S. exports since its establishment 32 years ago in 1993, supporting an astounding 4.2 million U.S. jobs. The $244 billion achieved in the last year to push the Advocacy Center over the trillion-dollar milestone showcases the effectiveness of President Trump’s America First policies and dealmaking that are advancing American leadership and securing the nation’s future.

The Advocacy Center works with other segments of the Global Markets division of ITA, including the U.S. Field and Foreign Commercial Service team members around the world, as well as with interagency colleagues, to push deals across the finish line. The Global Markets division is led by Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets David L. Fogel. “I am proud of what the entire Global Markets team accomplished last year, and we look forward to another year delivering record wins under President Trump’s America First trade agenda,” said Assistant Secretary Fogel.

The ITA Advocacy Center currently has 1,334 active cases for projects worth $1.7 trillion and U.S. exports of $1 trillion. These cases are concentrated in priority areas critical to U.S. economic and national security and aligned to Administration priorities.

Learn more about U.S. Government Advocacy here.

###



About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier U.S. Government resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.