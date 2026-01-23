Year 1 Investment in America: SelectUSA Announces $139 Billion in FDI Deals

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 22, 2026

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

publicaffairs@trade.gov

(202) 482-3809

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration today announced that SelectUSA delivered a record-shattering $139 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) deals during the first year of this Trump Administration. This historic achievement spans 175 deals that support more than 32,000 American jobs and underscores the Administration’s success in attracting global capital to the United States.

Foreign direct investment is a top priority for the Trump Administration, and SelectUSA—working in close coordination with the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service—plays a pivotal role in ensuring the United States remains the premier destination for inbound foreign investment. The $139 billion in FDI secured in the first year of the Trump Administration is the result of a deliberate strategy to channel capital into the U.S. economy and convert investment momentum into jobs, growth, and opportunity for American workers.

“Under President Trump, America has created the largest investment commitments in history. SelectUSA has played an impressive part of our Administration’s success,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “The message is clear to investors worldwide: the United States with its $30 Trillion economy creates an unmatched opportunity, and is the best place in the world to invest, build, and hire.”

“President Trump’s America First trade and investment policy is supporting American workers through record investment into the United States,” said Under Secretary of Commerce William Kimmitt. “SelectUSA is delivering foreign direct investment that will fortify America’s supply chains, accelerate critical industries, and create more jobs and opportunities for American workers.”

The record $139 billion in investment facilitated by SelectUSA spans keys industry sectors including Information and Communications Technology, Semiconductors, Industrial Materials, Marine Technology, Healthcare, and Agriculture.

Building on this momentum, SelectUSA introduced for the first time a County Cluster Mapping Dashboard—an innovative, publicly accessible tool that provides companies with critical data and insights as they evaluate investment opportunities in the United States. This interactive dashboard maps key industry clusters throughout the United States at the state and county level, allowing users to explore over a million data points on industry concentrations across the country. Designed to support informed investment decisions and highlight the attractiveness of the U.S. market, the tool strengthens SelectUSA’s ability to guide global companies toward high-impact opportunities and reinforces the Administration’s commitment to driving investment, growth, and job creation across American communities.

The annual SelectUSA Investment Summit exemplifies the Administration’s FDI priorities by connecting thousands of investors, companies, economic development organizations (EDOs), and industry experts. In 2025, the SelectUSA Investment Summit saw record-breaking numbers with more than 5,500 participants. This included the most EDO representatives ever in attendance and over 2,700 business investors from 100+ countries.

Learn more about the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit, scheduled for May 3-6, 2026, by visiting SelectUSA’s Investment Summit website.



###

About SelectUSA

SelectUSA is housed within the Global Markets business unit of the International Trade Administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce. SelectUSA promotes and facilitates business investment into the United States by coordinating with related federal government agencies to serve as a single point of contact for investors and raises awareness of the critical role that economic development plays in the U.S. economy. SelectUSA assists U.S. EDOs to compete globally for investment by providing information, a platform for international marketing, and high-level advocacy. SelectUSA also helps foreign companies find the information they need to make decisions, connect with the right people at the local level, navigate the federal regulatory system, and find solutions to issues related to their investment plans. For more information, visit www.trade.gov/selectusa.

