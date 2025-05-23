Governor Newsom announces appointments 5.22.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Tala Khalaf, of San Carlos, has been appointed to the Physical Therapy Board of California. Khalaf has been a Senior Physical Therapist at the Stanford Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Physical Therapy Clinic since 2008, Faculty Member of the Physical Therapy Residency Program at Stanford Health Care since 2014, a Self-Employed Concierge Physical Therapist since 2017, and the Co-Founder of PhysioHand since 2020. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association. Khalaf earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Massachusetts General Hospital and a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy from Ohio State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Khalaf is a Democrat.

Donna DeBerry, of San Diego, has been appointed to the 22nd District Agricultural Association San Diego County Fair Board. DeBerry has been Chief Executive Officer of Donna Deberry & Associates since 2025. DeBerry was the President and Chief Executive Officer for the County of San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce from 2020 to 2025. She was the Vice President of Global Inclusion at Seismic from 2021 to 2022. She was the Director of Global Inclusion and Diversity at Indeed from 2016 to 2018. She was the Global Manager Inclusion & Diversity at Starbucks from 2014 to 2016. She was a Global Diversity & Inclusion Executive Consultant at Brand Inclusion from 2007 to 2014. She was a consultant and Vice President of Global Diversity at Nike from 2004 to 2006. DeBerry was the Executive Vice President of Global Diversity at Wyndham Worldwide from 2000 to 2004. DeBerry earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Diversity and Organizational Development from Thomas Edison State College. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. DeBerry is registered without party preference.

Kartikeya “KK” Jha, of Fresno, has been reappointed to the State Board of Pharmacy, where he has served since 2022. Jha has been District Director of Operations at Omnicare, a CVS Health Company since 2019. He was Director of Operations at Nimble Rx from 2018 to 2019. Jha earned a Master of Science degree in Pharmacology and Toxicology from Long Island University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Jha is a Democrat.

Nicholas Hardeman, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Housing and Finance Agency Board of Directors. Hardeman has been Principal at Hardeman Strategies and Consulting since 2024. He was Chief of Staff to Senate President pro Tempore Emeritus Toni G. Atkins in the California State Senate from 2016 to 2024. Hardeman held several positions in the California State Assembly from 2006 to 2016, including Chief of Staff to Speaker pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, Special Assistant to Speaker pro Tempore John Pérez, and Chief of Staff to Speaker pro Tempore Fiona Ma. He was a Policy Consultant in the California State Senate from 2003 to 2006. Hardeman is a Board Member on the California Exposition and State Fair Board of Directors, Brightline Defense Project, and The California Storm. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Government in Politics from Saint Mary’s College of California. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Hardeman is a Democrat.

Jason Newell, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the State Board of Pharmacy, where he has served since 2024. Newell has been Principal and Co-Founder at System2Solutions since 2020. He was Co-Founder and Program Director of the Leveraging Equal Access Program from 2015 to 2024. Newell earned a Master of Social Work degree in Community Mental Health from California State University, East Bay, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Advertising Design from Academy of Art College. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Newell is a Democrat.

Nicole Thibeau, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the State Board of Pharmacy, where she has served since 2021. Thibeau has been Director of Pharmacy Services at the Los Angeles LGBT Center since 2013. She was the Pharmacist in Charge at Target Pharmacy from 2012 to 2013. Thibeau was the Pharmacist in Charge at CVS Pharmacy from 2009 to 2012. She earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Thibeau is a Democrat.

Daniel Lee, of South Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Podiatric Medical Board of California, where he has served since 2020. Lee has been a Foot and Ankle Surgeon for The Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Permanente since 2011, Clinical Professor at the California Northstate University, College of Medicine since 2013, Clinical Professor at the California School of Podiatric Medicine since 2021 and Associate Clinical Professor at Western University College of Podiatric Medicine since 2021. He is a Member of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons. Lee earned a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the California College of Podiatric Medicine and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Biomedical Sciences from Chulalongkorn University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lee is registered without party preference.

Maria Preciosa Solacito, of Palmdale, has been reappointed to the California Veterinary Medical Board, where she has served since 2020. Solacito has been a Practice Owner in Antelope Valley since 2023. She held multiple positions at the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control from 2008 to 2023, including Deputy Director, Senior Veterinarian, and Shelter Veterinarian. Solacito is a member of the Southern California Veterinary Medical Association, Southern California Filipino Veterinary Medical Association, Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, California Animal Welfare Association, and the Philippine Veterinary Medical Association. She earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of the Philippines College of Veterinary Medicine. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Solacito is a Democrat.

Cheryl Williams, of San Diego has been reappointed to the Respiratory Care Board, where she has served since 2021. Williams has been an Insurance Consultant for the American Family Life Assurance Company since 2015. She was a Community Relations Coordinator at the San Ysidro Health Center from 2010 to 2015. Williams was a Constituent Service Manager in the California State Assembly from 2006 to 2010. She was an Assistant Campaign Field Manager for Mary Salas for State Assembly from 2005 to 2006. Williams was a Community Development Consultant at the Jacobs Foundation in San Diego from 2001 to 2004. She was President and Chief Executive Officer at the San Diego Circuit Board Service from 1981 to 2000. Williams was a Hearing and Placement Assistant for the San Diego Unified School District from 1977 to 1981. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and San Diego Delta Foundation Inc. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Williams is a Democrat.

Carel Mountain, of Fair Oaks, has been reappointed to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians, where she has served since 2018. Mountain has been an Assistant Professor of Nursing at California State University, Sacramento since 2022. She was an Adjunct Faculty Member at Pacific Union College from 1997 to 2023. Mountain was Director of Nursing at Sacramento City College from 2016 to 2022. She was an On-Line Instructor for the University of Phoenix from 2006 to 2019. Mountain was a Professor at Shasta College from 1997 to 2016. She is a member of the National League of Nursing and California Organization of Associate Degree Nursing Educators. Mountain earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from California State University, Fresno, a Master of Science degree in Nursing Administration and Education from California State University, Sonoma, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations from Pacific Union College. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mountain is a Democrat.

Gloria Gregoria Guzman, of Bakersfield, has been reappointed to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians, where she has been serving since 2023. Guzman has been a Licensed Vocational Nurse at Kaiser Permanente since 1989. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Guzman is a Democrat.

Aleta Carpenter, of Redding, has been reappointed to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians, where she has served since 2016. Carpenter has been a Consultant at ACE Communications since 2013. She was a Community Education Specialist II for the Public Health Department at the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency from 2007 to 2012. Carpenter was a Lobbyist and Partner at Carpenter, Snodgrass and Associates from 1982 to 2003. She is the Chair of the Youth Violence Prevention Council/Youth Options Shasta and Shasta County Tobacco Education Coalition, School Board Member for the California Heritage YouthBuild Academy, and Member of the Shasta Environmental Alliance and the Redding Community Grant Advisory Committee. Carpenter earned a Master of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Carpenter is a Democrat.

Seyron Foo, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Board of Psychology, where he has served since 2017. Foo has been Senior Program Officer at the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation since 2022, where he was previously Senior Advocacy Officer from 2020 to 2022. He held several positions at Southern California Grantmakers from 2016 to 2020, including Vice President of Public Policy and Government Relations, Director of Public Policy and Government Relations, and Senior Manager of Public Policy and Government Relations. Foo was a Senior Policy Analyst for the Director’s Office at the City of Long Beach Public Works Department from 2015 to 2016. He was a David M. Wodynski Memorial Fellow at the Long Beach City Manager’s Office from 2014 to 2015. Foo held multiple positions for Senate Majority Leader Ellen M. Corbett in the California State Senate from 2009 to 2012, including Legislative Aide and Senate Fellow. Foo earned a Master in Public Affairs degree from Princeton University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Rhetoric and Political Science from University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Foo is a Democrat.

Mary Harb Sheets, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the Board of Psychology, where she has served since 2018. Harb Sheets has been a Self-Employed Clinical Psychologist since 1994. She was a Senior Consultant and Staff Psychologist at Workplace Guardians, Inc. from 2000 to 2023. Harb Sheets was an Adjunct Faculty Member in Advanced Law and Ethics at Alliant University from 2012 to 2018. She was a Counseling Psychologist and Adjunct Faculty Member at California State University, San Diego from 1990 to 1998. Harb Sheets was a Registered Psychological Assistant for Gary De Voss, Ph.D. from 1992 to 1994. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Master of Science degree in Clinical Psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from California State University, San Diego. Harb Sheets is a member of the American Psychological Association, California Psychological Association, National Register of Health Services Psychologists, and San Diego Psychological Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Harb Sheets is a Democrat.