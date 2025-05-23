PFAS DETECTED IN CONSOLIDATED BASEYARDS WATER SYSTEM ON MAUI

Posted on May 22, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — Low levels of PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) have been detected in water samples collected at the Consolidated Baseyards Wells 1 and 2 tank tap of the Consolidated Baseyards water system (Public Water System HI0000258, owned by Consolidated-Waiko Water Association, Inc.) which serves a portion of Central Maui. The detections of the chemical Perfluorohexane Sulfonic Acid (PFHxS) are below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) and are unlikely to pose a public health risk.

The detection of Perfluorohexane Sulfonic Acid (PFHxS) was sporadic, with concentrations ranging from non-detected to 2.2 nanogram per liter (ng/L), which is below the EPA MCL for PFHxS of 10 ng/L. MCLs are the highest levels of contaminants that are allowed in drinking water by the EPA.

PFAS Chemical Sample Collection Date Detected Level (ng/L) Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) (ng/L) Perfluorohexane Sulfonic Acid (PFHxS) July 11, 2023 2.0 10 Perfluorohexane Sulfonic Acid (PFHxS) Oct. 5, 2023 Non-Detected 10 Perfluorohexane Sulfonic Acid (PFHxS) March 24, 2025 2.2 10 Perfluorohexane Sulfonic Acid (PFHxS) April 21, 2025 Non-Detected 10

The water system formally notified the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) of the initial detection of PFAS via email on May 15, 2025. Although PFAS was not detected in the October 2023 sample, the March 2025 result confirmed sporadic detections.

According to the EPA, PFAS, which have been used since the 1940s, are fluorinated organic chemicals that have been used extensively in consumer products such as carpets, clothing, fabrics for furniture, paper packaging for food and other materials (e.g., cookware) designed to be waterproof, stain-resistant, or non-stick. They are also a component of firefighting foam and have many industrial uses.

For more information on PFAS, please see https://www.epa.gov/pfas or https://health.hawaii.gov/pfas. Impacted users may also contact their water purveyor, Consolidated-Waiko Water Association, Inc.

This press release is issued in accordance with Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (HRS) Section 340E-24(b).

# # #