Ala Moana Boulevard Pedestrian Bridge opened May 22

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is pleased to announce the opening of the Ala Moana Boulevard Pedestrian Bridge located between Ward Avenue and Kamake‘e Street on May 22, 2025. The grade-separated crossing spans six lanes of traffic and provides a safer connection between the vibrant Kaka‘ako community and the natural attractions of Ala Moana Beach Park and Kewalo Basin.

Construction on the $17.8 million elevated walkway was funded through the U.S. DOT’s competitive Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) transportation discretionary grant program and State Highway Funds at an 80-20 cost share. Victoria Ward Limited participated in the state cost share for the bridge construction by donating land and paying for the bridge design and environmental documentation.

The Federal Highway Administration is pleased to celebrate the opening of the new Ala Moana elevated walkway that separates pedestrians from traffic and improves safety for everyone,” said Gloria M. Shepherd, Executive Director of the Federal Highway Administration. “Safety is our top priority at the U.S. Department of Transportation. FHWA is fully committed to working with our partners to ensure that every federal resource available is used towards improving safety on our nation’s transportation system.”

“The Ala Moana Pedestrian Bridge has been eagerly anticipated by many,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation director Ed Sniffen. “Our partners in this project have done a fantastic job of building a walkway that will not only serve as a pedestrian and bike safety measure but as an aesthetic addition to the corridor.”

“Connecting our community has always been at the heart of Ward Village, which is why the new elevated walkway is such a meaningful step forward,” said Doug Johnstone, president of the Hawai‘i region for Howard Hughes. “Our collaboration with the state DOT and the Federal Highway Administration has helped create a welcoming, safe link between Ward Village and Ala Moana, expanding access to public parks and improving the pedestrian experience. We’re excited to continue building on this momentum with the upcoming expansion of Victoria Ward Park next year.”

HDOT extends a deep mahalo to the Ala Moana and Kaka‘ako communities for their patience during the construction of the pedestrian bridge and welcomes all to visit the walkway.

Video and photos of the pedestrian bridge can be found at the links below. Please credit Ward Village if you use any part of the video or any of the photographs linked below.

Drone video – https://youtu.be/XSqiA3EDcH8?si=UYWHBewxAeEuAeez

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Elevated-Walkway-Blessing-Courtesy-of-Ward-Village-scaled.jpg

Persons pictured left to right: Kahu Kordell Kekoa; Jon Nouchi, deputy director, City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services; Representative Adrian Tam, State House District 24; Ed Sniffen, director Hawai‘I Department of Transportation; Doug Johnstone, president, Ward Village; Senator Sharon Moriwaki, State Senate District 12; Representative Darius Kila, chair, House Transportation Committee; Mike Gangloff, president, MIRA Image Construction.

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Mauka-View-Elevated-Walkway-Courtesy-of-Ward-Village-scaled.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Dusk-View-Elevated-Walkway-Courtesy-of-Ward-Village-scaled.jpg

