HNL identified as High-Impact Airport in FAA Emergency Order

Nov 7, 2025

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises travelers that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an emergency order Thursday, Nov. 6, mandating a phased reduction in flight operations for certain air carriers at designated “High Impact Airports.” The order requires:

4% reduction in flights between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. by Nov. 7

6% reduction in flights between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. by Nov. 11

8% reduction in flights between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. by Nov. 13

10% reduction in flights between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. by Nov. 14

These reductions are intended to address staffing shortages and operational delays in the National Airspace System.

Airlines are expected to comply by canceling or consolidating flights and shifting operations outside the restricted hours of 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) has issued guidance advising travelers to:

Check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport

Ensure contact information is up to date with your airline

Enable alerts on airline apps for real-time updates and rebooking options

Plan for delays and allow extra time for security screening

HDOT has sent a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy requesting an exemption for Hawai‘i, citing the state’s unique reliance on air travel for:

Access to medical services

Cargo movement and food security

National defense and military family support

Economic stability

As we await response to the exemption request, HDOT asks travelers to check the HTA site at https://www.gohawaii.com/govshutdown for information and to join us as we extend our deepest gratitude to the dedicated FAA and TSA personnel who continue to support Hawai‘i’s airports, economy, residents, visitors and military operations during this challenging time.

