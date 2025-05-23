TDOT Awards Contract for Bedford County Safety Project

Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) awarded a contract for a safety project at the intersection of US 231 (State Route 10) and State Route 82 (Sawney Webb Memorial Parkway) in Bedford County.

TDOT awarded the project to local contractor Tinsley Asphalt with the lowest bid of $1,875,792. The Franklin County-based company is expected to complete the project by May 31, 2026. There are financial incentives to finish early and penalties for any delays.

The project’s scope covers approximately half a mile and consists of constructing turn lanes and signals on US 231 (SR 10) at the intersection of SR 82 (Sawney Webb Memorial Highway). Work is expected to begin in the coming weeks. Due to a delay in the fabrication of signal poles due to supply chain issues, TDOT will install temporary traffic signals to bolster safety in this area.

“We have heard from the Bell Buckle community about their concerns at this intersection and have been working hard to expedite this signalization project,” says Regional Director Jay Norris. “Public safety is our most important value. We are looking forward to getting started on this project, which we believe will be a great first step toward creating a safer intersection for the people who live and work in Bedford County.”

The Tennessee General Assembly recently approved Governor Bill Lee’s budget, which included an unprecedented $80 million in recurring General Fund dollars to TDOT. A portion of those funds will be invested in our Spot Safety Program to support more projects like this one.

As construction begins, lane closures will be published on TDOT's weekly Lane Closure Report. As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone.

