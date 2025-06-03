Governor Abbott Signs Strongest Bail Reform Package In Texas History

TEXAS, June 3 - June 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today signed into law the strongest bail reform package in Texas history at Crime Stoppers of Houston. Joined by dozens of bail reform advocates and families of victims, the Governor signed Senate Bill 9, Senate Bill 40, House Bill 75, and Senate Joint Resolution 5 to protect Texans by keeping violent, repeat offenders behind bars.

"This session, we confronted a crisis, a revolving door bail system that repeatedly released dangerous criminals back onto the streets," said Governor Abbott. "To the victims and their families, today your pain is answered. Not only are we signing laws that correct the wrongs, your efforts have led to a rewriting of the Constitution of the State of Texas to ensure criminals like those who harmed your families will never be out on the loose again."

The Governor was joined at the bill signing by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Chairwoman Joan Huffman, Chairman John Smithee, Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Makarious, Crime Stoppers of Houston Director of Victim Services and Advocacy Andy Kahan, and bail reform advocate Aimee Castillo.

Aimee Castillo's brother, Joshua Sandoval, was murdered by a criminal out on bond for aggravated robbery in Fort Bend County and two more felony bonds in Harris County. Devan Jordan failed to appear in court to have a GPS ankle monitor put on for violating his bond conditions the same day he shot and killed Joshua. After being charged with capital murder, Devan was let out on bond again and murdered Jeffrey Johnson two weeks later.

"We encountered the revolving door at the Harris County Courthouse," said Ms. Castillo. "There is something deeply, tragically wrong with a system that gives repeat, violent felony offenders chance after chance, while families like mine are given a life sentence of grief. I am proud to have played a small role in getting these bills passed, and I am proud to tell my brother he became a catalyst for change."

The Governor was also joined by Senator Mayes Middleton, Representative David Cook, Representative Caroline Harris Davila, Representative Lacey Hull, Representative Mitch Little, Representative AJ Louderback, Representative Mary Ann Perez, Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel Freeman F. Martin, and other state and local officials.

Senate Bill 9 (Huffman/Smithee) gives prosecutors the ability to appeal bad bail decisions made in cases involving the most heinous crimes and repeat felons. This bill also ensures only elected judges may reduce the amount or conditions of a bail set by an elected judge.

Senate Bill 40 (Huffman/Smithee) prohibits the use of public funds to pay a nonprofit organization that will then post bail for criminals.

House Bill 75 (Smithee/Huffman) ensures transparency in the initial stages of a criminal case, requiring magistrates provide a written explanation on why they determined an arrest was made without probable cause.

Senate Joint Resolution 5 (Huffman/Smithee) is a constitutional amendment that will require a judge to deny bail to a defendant charged with the most heinous crimes — such as rape, murder, human trafficking — when the state proves the defendant is a threat to public safety or will not show up for trial.

In his 2025 State of the State Address, Governor Abbott declared bail reform an emergency item this legislative session.