Governor Abbott Announces SBA Assistance For South Texas Severe Weather

TEXAS, June 3 - June 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request for a disaster declaration for South Texas communities impacted by severe storms that took place last month. The declaration includes the following counties: Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, and San Patricio.

“With the approval of this disaster declaration, South Texans impacted by severe storms last month will have access to critical financial assistance they need to recover,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans who sustained any storm damage are encouraged to apply for low-interest loans so they can rebuild their homes or businesses. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working diligently with our federal partners to issue this disaster declaration for South Texas communities.”

The SBA granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters, and businesses in affected South Texas communities following the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred in May.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

SBA representatives will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to explain the application process, assist with completing applications, and address questions about the disaster loan programs. Starting tomorrow at 12:00 PM, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be located at 601 E. Main Street in Alice, TX 78332, which will be open weekdays from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities impacted by recent severe storms, including: