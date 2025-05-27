Retired Educator and Coach Michael Walzer Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akron, located in Summit County, Ohio, is the state’s fifth-most populated city. Known for its tire industry, it has earned the nickname as “the rubber capital of the world”. In addition, this city is also known for its notable residents including renowned basketball player LeBron James. “Northeast Ohio us where the Northeast meets the Midwest,” our guest declares. Our guest who has lived his entire life in the Akron metropolitan area has become a respected member of his community. This is the story of Michael Walzer

Michael Walzer is a retired middle and junior high school education teacher in the Akron School District, as well as a retired coach. Known by his former students as “Coach Mike”, his career spanned over three decades.

His interest in teaching began during his high school career when he tutored students. He then went to Kent State University, where he majored in education. Graduating in 1976, he started his teaching career as a long-term substitute teacher at a grade school in the Akron School District.

The grade school that first hired him shut down a year later, and his permanent teaching career began at Goodyear Junior High School in 1977. While teaching, he served as the assistant coach for the track team. Leaving Goodyear Junor High School in 1980, he then transferred to Litchfield Junior High School, which late became Litchfield Middle School. Also coaching soccer during that time, he taught at that school for three years until 1983. He then transferred to Portage Pass Grade School, where he taught sixth grade for one year. He then transferred back to Litchfield Middle School where he taught from 1984 to 2006, when he retired in October of that year. Throughout his teaching career he taught math, earth science, and history to middle school age students – sixth, seventh, and eighth grade.

“Just as much as I want you to learn from me, I want to learn from you,” Michael would often tell his students.

“I had good parental support,” he reflects. “I encourage teachers to have open-door communication with the parents and to be receptive to the parents of students.”

Since retiring, Michael has done substitute teaching in various public and private schools throughout Summit County. However, he recently has not done that but hopes to do that in the near future. In addition, he also has been doing volunteer work. Most notable is for the Mustill Store and Museum, which educates the visitor on the history of his native Akron.

In addition to his illustrious teaching career, coaching career, and volunteering, he also is a renowned writer. Having already three poems that were published by published by Eber and Wein Publishers, Michael’s most renowned poem is titled Staking a Claim. This poem focuses on the laws surrounding gun safety. Additional poems that have been published include The Many Colors of Vinny Vango and Hula Hoopla. He looks to have more poems published. Also, between 2007 and 2023, he wrote over sixty letters, which have been featured in the Akron Beacon Journal, the city’s local newspaper.

“No matter what you do, have a set of principles and morals to which you abide by,” concludes Michael. “Be willing and able to stick to them. You must also realize that exceptions do exist and be ready to pinpoint and explain the handful of times when that exception must be made.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Michael Walzer in a multi-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday May 21st at 12pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday May 28th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-retired-educator-and/id1785721253?i=1000709473225

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-277054203/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5oy4trDiY61Iq3dm2LMHUE

