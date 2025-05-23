Project 100 Expands to East Bay: San Jose-Based Marketing Agency Broadens Local Reach with New Satellite Offices

My Nguyen, Director of Marketing Headshot Project 100

Project 100 Expands to the East Bay—Blending Local Expertise, Continued Learning, and Community-Focused Growth.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project 100 , a leading digital marketing agency known for its grassroots approach and data-driven results, is expanding beyond its San Jose roots with the opening of new satellite offices in the East Bay.Founded by Silicon Valley entrepreneur My Nguyen , Project 100 has built its reputation since 2016 by helping local businesses grow through tailored marketing strategies that prioritize community insight and measurable outcomes. The expansion marks a new chapter for the agency as it continues to support businesses on both sides of the Bay Area.“Our focus has always been on understanding local behavior and delivering meaningful growth for businesses that form the backbone of the community,” said Nguyen. “Expanding into the East Bay allows us to tap into a fresh demographic while still offering the same personalized service we’re known for.”In addition to geographic growth, Project 100 is launching an internal initiative dubbed “The Year of School”—a company-wide commitment to continuing education. After declaring 2024 “The Year of Customer Service,” Nguyen is prioritizing ongoing learning in 2025 to ensure the team stays sharp in today’s fast-evolving digital marketing landscape.The company’s expansion is a strategic step toward offering East Bay businesses the same success enjoyed by long-standing clients in San Jose and the greater Silicon Valley area. Project 100 remains dedicated to staying innovative while preserving the close-knit, consultative team dynamic that has defined its brand.To learn more or inquire about services, visit our website at www.myproject100.com

