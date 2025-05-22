Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,779 in the last 365 days.

Dworshak Reservoir Kokanee and Smallmouth Bass Update

One interesting anecdote observed from 2024 sampling by Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) staff was an above-average abundance of age-3 kokanee for the second consecutive year. Historically in Dworshak, most age-2 kokanee spawn and die in the fall, making age-3 kokanee a rare occurrence. Occasionally however, age-2 kokanee will experience slow enough growth to average out at 8 inches, resulting in a portion that will wait until the next year to spawn. In 2022 and 2023, this phenomenon happened, resulting in an above-average abundance of age-3 fish.

For 2025, we expect fewer age-2 and 3 kokanee than what occurred in 2023 and 2024, but we expect them to be larger. Surveys in 2024 showed a below-average age-1 abundance (Figure 2), meaning there will likely be a below-average abundance of age-2 kokanee this year. Additionally, we expect fewer age-3 kokanee this year because most age-2 kokanee likely spawned last year due to their 10-inch average size. The good news however, is that with a lower abundance there will be less competition for food, resulting in high growth potential for these age classes. Historically in these types of conditions, age-2 kokanee reached lengths of 11-12 inches and anglers are already reporting catches at this size in 2025, with a few exceeding 13 inches.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dworshak Reservoir Kokanee and Smallmouth Bass Update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more