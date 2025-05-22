California reaches major restoration milestone at the Salton Sea

Today’s milestone is just the latest example of Governor Newsom’s prioritization of delivering large-scale projects at the Salton Sea that create environmental habitats and provide benefits to nearby communities. Previously envisioned as a 4,100 acre project funded primarily through bond funds at a cost of approximately $200 million, the state secured additional commitments from the federal government in recent years totaling $245 million – allowing the Species Conservation Habitat Project to more than double in size.

“Filling the East Pond Expansion represents a major step forward in our commitment to the Salton Sea region,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “Today’s action is proof that with strong partnerships and persistence, we can continue to make real progress that benefits both people and wildlife at the Sea.”

“Today, we can point to clear progress being made to improve conditions in the Salton Sea, which is critical to the health and economies of the Imperial and Coachella Valleys,” said State Water Board Chair E. Joaquin Esquivel. “These habitat restoration efforts help suppress dust from the exposed lakebed while protecting the Pacific Flyway, supporting diverse ecosystems, providing recreational opportunities and enhancing overall quality of life. For too long the Sea has been seen as an unfortunate liability, when in fact it is one of California’s greatest assets. This project, with federal, state, tribal, local and community leadership, is turning the page on that narrative.”