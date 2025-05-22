Media Advisory
NASHVILLE – Today, by order of the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Department of Correction carried out the death sentence of Oscar Franklin Smith by means of lethal injection at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. Inmate Smith was pronounced dead at 10:47 a.m. CST
Included are photos of the victims, and the statement from the victims’ family.
