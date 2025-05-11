Gov. Lee proclaims Correctional Professionals Week in Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. – Governor Bill Lee has issued a proclamation designating May 4-10, 2025, as Correctional Professionals’ Week in Tennessee.

Celebrated each year during the first full week of May, Correctional Professionals Week recognizes the hardworking men and women who work in correctional facilities, community supervision offices, day reporting centers, and in other critical roles across the state.

“This is a week to recognize the sacrifices correctional professionals make and the impact they have on our communities,” said Commissioner Frank Strada. “It’s also an opportunity for everyone in Tennessee to say thank you to these men and women and to show our gratitude for the work they do every day for the State of Tennessee.”

The Tennessee Department of Correction employs approximately 6,000 correctional professionals statewide, who protect Tennessee’s communities by maintaining custody, control, and supervision of offenders while also aiding in their rehabilitation and successful reentry.

In 1984, President Ronald Regan proclaimed the first full week in May as National Correctional Officers Week and since then, it has been expanded to include all correctional professionals.