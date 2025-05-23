Community Health Provider Aims to Make Health Care More Accessible

Total Point Behavioral Health - Urgent Care - Primary Care Total Point Behavioral Health Now Offered in Texas and Missouri Total Point Healthcare

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memorial Day is a time when the nation pauses to honor the courage of our heroes, including those who may struggle silently, and to reflect on the toll that mental health challenges can take—especially on families, veterans, first responders. It is a day that can weigh heavy on people’s minds, and it seems more and more of us need help in coping these days. As the topic of mental health comes front and center, one particularly acute area of concern is the increasingly unmet behavioral health need in some communities.A More Accessible Model for Behavioral HealthAs of the latest available data, rural counties in the United States face significant shortages in mental health professionals, as indicated by Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA) designations (the definition used by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) – approximately 81% of rural counties are considered underserved for mental health care.The cry for mental health care is getting louder and louder.One provider in Texas and Missouri, Total Point Healthcare ( www.totalpointcare.com ), is trying to make more forms of healthcare more affordable and more accessible in underserved communities. The organization prides itself on patients never having a long wait for Urgent Care . Its primary patient clientele are often modest income families in smaller communities. In a fitting tribute to Behavioral Health month in May, the company is announcing its newest offering: Total Point Behavioral Health Care services.These days, Behavioral Health often involves seeking expensive specialists, typically booked months in advance. But Total Point offers Behavioral Health services for often just half the cost of some specialists. They also have a Wellness Membership plan that can lower the cost even more. That can make all the difference to families with modest means but facing serious mental health challenges. Karina Guffey, one of the company’s Behavioral health providers in Springfield, MO, put it this way, “When families have access to both mental and physical health care, it changes everything, and that makes our jobs all the more satisfying.” She added, “We’re working to bring compassionate, whole-person care to areas that have historically gone without. Mental Health services should be available everywhere, even the smallest communities – that’s why we’re doing this.”About Total Point Healthcare Total Point Urgent care offers Behavioral Health services in Springfield, MO, South Dallas, TX, and Jacksonville, TX, as well as via TeleVisit services, with further expansion of Behavioral Health services coming soon. Total Point operates Emergency Centers and Urgent Care and Primary Care clinics across Texas (Athens, Corsicana, Daingerfield, Dallas, Ennis, Hallsville, Jacksonville, Lindale, Mansfield and Whitehouse), and in Missouri (Branson, Hollister, Nixa and Springfield). For more information, visit www.TotalPointCare.com or www.TotalPointCare.com/wellness-membership.com or contact Total Point Healthcare at Marketing@TotalPointCare.com.

