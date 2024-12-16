Medical Access: Total Point Urgent Care - Nixa Offers Springfield Residents Care Without the Wait

Total Point Urgent Care in Nixa Missouri Total Point Urgent Care in Nixa Missouri Now Open

Nixa’s New Urgent Care Center Bridges the Healthcare Gap for Springfield Residents

NIXA, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Point Urgent Care is thrilled to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art facility in Nixa, Missouri, providing Springfield residents with an alternative to long wait times and limited access to quality care. Located at 1919 Fitz Lane, Nixa, Missouri 65714 , our urgent care center bridges a critical gap in healthcare for the Springfield area.Springfield’s healthcare system faces challenges with extended waiting periods and limited appointment availability. By establishing Total Point Urgent Care in Nixa, we’re extending prompt, high-quality medical access to Springfield and surrounding communities. Whether it’s urgent medical care, routine check-ups, or our premier weight loss services , Total Point is committed to helping you look and feel your best.Services Include:• Comprehensive urgent care for minor injuries and illnesses• COVID-19 testing and treatment• Flu shots and vaccinations• On-site lab and X-ray• Industry-leading weight loss programsOur weight loss program offers unparalleled value, empowering patients to achieve their health and wellness goals. For Springfield residents, Total Point Urgent Care in Nixa represents a beacon of convenient, patient-centered care.Location: 1919 Fitz Lane, Nixa, Missouri 65714Phone: 417-233-1262Hours: Monday - Saturday 7am - 7pmWebsite: https://totalpointmo.com/locations/nixa-missouri/

