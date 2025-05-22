Armstrong directs flags flown at half-staff on Monday until noon in observance of Memorial Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – In observance of Memorial Day, Gov. Kelly Armstrong has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Monday, May 26, until noon, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses.

Armstrong will honor the nation’s military heroes during a Memorial Day ceremony at noon Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, located about 6.5 miles south of Mandan on State Highway 1806. The ceremony is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed at https://www.ndguard.nd.gov/.

Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden will deliver remarks during the Memorial Day ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday at the Fargo National Cemetery at 8709 40th Ave. N., County Rd 20, Harwood.