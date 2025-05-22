TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, May 22 - May 28, 2025

Click here to subscribe to the Region 3 Lane Closure Report

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Memorial Day Weekend travel period. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity from 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 23, until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Resurfacing.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane to apply texture coating (MM 53 - 57).

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure on I-24 westbound for resurfacing and paving operations (MM 32.8 – 43).

Shoulder repair.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure on I-24 westbound for unpaved shoulder repair (MM 0 – 39.3).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Harpeth River bridge repair.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

Median cleaning.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an inside shoulder closure along I-40 eastbound for median inlet cleaning (MM 196 – 207).

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating double and triple right lane closures on I-40 in both directions for removal of barrier walls and conduit installation (MM 214.4 – 218).

• 5/22 only, Continuous, The on-ramp to I-40 eastbound will be closed for conduit installation.

DICKSON AND HUMPHREYS COUNTIES I-40

Resurfacing.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for resurfacing operations from the Humphreys County line to near East Piney Road (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Intelligent Transportation System installation.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-40

Pavement marking.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 in both directions for pavement marking operations (MM 181.18 – 184.29).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Vegetation removal.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be right shoulder closures along I-440 for vegetation removal along the sound walls (MM 0 – 7.66).

Streetlight maintenance.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be mobile operations for streetlight LED conversion and maintenance along I-440. Traffic control will be in place. (MM 0.40 – 1.80 and 3.80 – 7.80)

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be mobile operations for streetlight photocell controller replacements along I-440 (MM 0.4 – 3.8).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Pavement resurfacing.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions),8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 for milling, paving, and striping from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85).

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions),8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple alternating lane closures on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River Bridge in both directions for milling and resurfacing operations (MM 84 – 87.4).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions),8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be various lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving and construction work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary, intermittent ramp closures at Long Hollow Pike and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99).

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., East Cedar Street will be closed for construction work. Detour will be in place.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Vegetation removal.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a right shoulder closure along I-65 for brush removal (MM 103-107).

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

Intelligent Transportation System installation.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure on I-65 southbound for CCTV repair (MM 103 – 104).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing from the Maury County line to south of SR 248.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling and paving (MM 52.8 – 60.2).

Pavement marking.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile operations for striping on I-65 in both directions at the following interchanges: Exit 53, 59, 61, 65, 67, 68, 69, and 71.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for paving operations from Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to the Wilson County line (MM 61 – 66).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Pavement marking.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile operations for striping I-840 in both directions at the following interchanges: Exit 28, 30, 34, 37, and 42.

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 10

Curb upgrades.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 10 for upgrading ADA ramps at the Lane Parkway and Calsonic Way intersection (MM 10.19 – 12.85).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Utility work.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 westbound for utility work (MM 13.25 – 13.43).

Sidewalk installation.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure along SR 1 for sidewalk installation (MM 26.25 – 26.78).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous, Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (MM 1.7 – 4.2).

Utility relocation.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for relocation of existing facilities prior to a TDOT project (MM 23.36 – 24.47). The center turn lane will also be closed.

Sidewalk improvements.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure along SR 11 for sidewalk repairs and improvements (MM 9.37 – 9.60).

Bus shelter improvements.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 11 in both directions for bus shelter improvements at all corners of the Dickerson Pike and East Trinity Lane intersections (MM 14.97 – 15.02).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Roadway repair.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 106 southbound for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 5.12 – 5.37).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 12

Curb upgrades.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 12 at the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Reverend Kelly M. Smith Way intersection for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 3.2).

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 12 at Clarksville Pike and Buena Vista Pike for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 3.34 – 3.9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Streetlight maintenance.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures along SR 155 (Briley Parkway) for LED streetlight upgrades (MM 6.7 – 15.8).

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 1 a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 155 (Briley Parkway) for streetlight maintenance (MM 13.9 – 14.48).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Streetlight maintenance.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 24 (Lebanon Pike) in both directions for LED streetlight upgrades (MM 15.29 – 17.97).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251

Curb upgrades.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 251 at Charlotte Pike (US HWY 70) for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 8.61 – 8.98).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

Sidewalk repair.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure on SR 254 for sidewalk repairs (MM 7.94 – 8.23).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work (MM 9.1 – 9.3).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Drainage repairs.

• 5/22, Continuous, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full closure of SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) between Marydale Drive and SR 11 (Dickerson Pike) for drainage work and repairs (MM 4.4).

Intersection improvements on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at Myatt Drive.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closure in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for grading work and signal installation at Myatt Drive (MM 8.39 – 8.49).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Bus stop shelter.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure on SR 65 for installation of a bus stop shelter (MM 1.33 – 1.54).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY SR 1

Pedestrian improvements.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 1 at intersections between North Powers Boulevard and Powell Avenue for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements (MM 14 – 14.97).

MAURY COUNTY SR 50

Pedestrian improvements.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 50 at intersections at Trotwood Avenue and Hatcher Lane for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements (MM 14.3 – 14.4).

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Intersection improvements at SR 6 and Honey Farm Way.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions to install a turn lane.

MAURY COUNTY SR 99

• 5/28, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on SR 99 to install a turn lane (MM 24.6).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Resurfacing on SR 12 from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic placement and snowplowable markers installation (MM 19.75 – 23.78).

Roadway repair.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 12 for asphalt repair and pothole patching (MM 0 – 23.78).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 238

Pavement repair.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Intersection improvements.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Bridge repair on SR 102 over SR 1/US 70 and the CSXT Railroad.

• Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 (S. Lowry Street) in both directions and partial ramp closures from SR 102 to SR 1 for bridge repair work (MM 7 – 7.5). One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Signal installation.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on SR 10 (US-231) for signal installation and paving of new turn lanes near the intersection of Rock Springs Midland Road (MM 17.2 – 18.1).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 102

Resurfacing.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 102 for resurfacing from SR 96 to near Mercedes Drive (MM 0 -6.0). One lane will remain open at all times. Flagging operations will be in place.

Utility installation.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane and should closures along SR 102 westbound to install overhead utilities (MM 7.6 – 10.66).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on Old Nashville Highway for overhead utility installation along SR 102 (MM 9.32 – 9.50).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

Pavement resurfacing.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will temporary alternating lane closures on SR 2 (US-41) from Kensington Square Court to south of Cedar Grove Road. Flagging operations will be in place and one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 13.8 – 15.97).

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway).

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from near I-24 to SR 96 for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

SMITH COUNTY SR 141

Roadway repair.

• Continuous, (excluding holiday restrictions), SR 141 will be reduced to one lane for roadway repair (MM 14.7).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109

Roadway repair.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 109 for roadway repair (MM 0 – 23.63).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Roadway repair.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 52 for roadway repair (MM 0 – 21.42).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

Curb installation.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be an outside lane and shoulder closure on SR 6 northbound for cur and gutter installation (MM 4 – 5). Traffic control will be in place.

Guardrail cleaning.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., SR 6 will be reduced to one lane with intermittent closures in both directions for guardrail cleaning and maintenance (MM 6 – 13).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Hillsboro Road and Old Hillsboro Road intersection improvements.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 106 at the intersection with SR 46 for paving operations (MM 20.76 – 20.79).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Pavement marking.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be mobile operations for striping in both directions on SR 6 (MM 0 – 5).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Pavement marking.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 6 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be mobile operations for striping in both directions on SR 96 (MM 0 – 5.2).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to US 70 (SR 26).

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 for utility relocation (MM 8.5 – 10).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Boring and conduit installation.

• Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures and flagging operations along SR 171 from Division Street to Central Pike for underground boring and conduit installation (MM 3.56 – 7.22).

WILSON COUNTY SR 70

Railroad replacement.

• LOOK AHEAD: 5/30 – 6/1, Continuous, SR 70 will be closed at Baddour Parkway for railroad track removal and replacement (MM 0.17).

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.


