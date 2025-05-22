California Supreme Court Questions Arbitration Law's Forfeiture Penalty

(Subscription required) Business groups argue that a California law allowing litigants to move their claims to trial courts if their adversaries miss an arbitration firm payment violates the Federal Arbitration Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.