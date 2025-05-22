CBP seizes a more than 1,800 counterfeit goods at Columbus port
COLUMBUS, N.M. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Columbus port of entry recently seized a shipment of counterfeit goods with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $168,037. The shipment contained 1,816 items to include brand name auto parts, consumer electronics, Harry Potter-themed goods, and card games.
The in-bond shipment was intercepted on April 2, originating from China, and destined for an address in Mexico. CBP worked with the trademark holder to confirm that the goods were not a legitimate product, and the seizure was authorized May 6.
“The in-bond process allows imported merchandise to be entered at one U.S. port of entry without appraisement or payment of duties and transported by a bonded carrier to another U.S. port of entry or other authorized destination provided all statutory and regulatory conditions are met. The CBP outbound exam of this shipment determined that those conditions were not met and the shipment was seized consequently,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha.
CBP seized the shipment for intellectual property rights violations including 19 USC 1526(e), 15 USC 1124, and 19CFR133.21. The investigation is ongoing.
CBP recommends all consumers keep the following helpful hints in mind when shopping for discounts:
- Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder, original manufacturer, or from authorized retailers.
- Educate yourself on prices of legitimate goods. If the item is priced well below fair market value, the likelihood is higher that the merchandise being considered for purchase is counterfeit. If a price seems too good to be true, then it probably is.
- Stay away from web sites that do not offer customer service contact information, return policies, and legitimate phone numbers.
- Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers for more detailed information.
CBP provides basic import information about admissibility requirements and the clearance process for e-commerce goods and encourages buyers to confirm that their purchases and the importation of those purchases comply with state and federal import regulations.
The dangers of buying counterfeit products aren’t always obvious to consumers. Particularly, when shopping online, beware of counterfeit goods. Fake goods can lead to real dangers. For more information, visit The Truth Behind Counterfeits page.
Suspected intellectual property rights violations, fraud, or illegal trade activity can be reported by contacting CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violations Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT. Violations can also be reported to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at https://www.iprcenter.gov/referral/ or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060.
