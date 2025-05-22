Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted in Illinois on felony warrant for alleged rape

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry apprehended a man wanted in Illinois on an outstanding felony warrant for alleged rape.

“Our frontline CBP officers place a priority focus on securing our borders,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The apprehension of persons wanted in connection with sexual offenses–such as this particular case–underscores and perfectly illustrates CBP’s ongoing commitment to our border security mission and keeping our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On May 21, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred vehicle driver Elio Benitez Pena, 65, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity, citizenship, and discovered that he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on an outstanding felony arrest warrant for rape originally issued by Pontoon Beach Police Department in Pontoon Beach, Ill. CBP officers transported Benitez Pena to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

