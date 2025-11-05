CBP officers seize more than $1.2 million in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $1,231,750 in alleged methamphetamine concealed in a commercial vehicle.

“CBP officers used all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt and prevent this poison from reaching U.S. streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 138 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On Oct 30, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a Ford box truck attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 30 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 137.78 pounds (62.5 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

