Two yearling moose relocated out of Twin Falls Park

On Wednesday, May 21, Magic Valley Region wildlife staff successfully darted and relocated two yearling bull moose from Idaho Power's Twin Falls Park to suitable moose habitat in the southern portion of the region. The moose were first reported on the evening of May 20, but with park gates closed for the night, relocation efforts were postponed until daylight.

While seeing moose can be an exciting and memorable experience, the presence of large wildlife in areas with high public activity raises safety concerns—for both people and the animals. Each spring, Idaho Fish and Game receives reports of moose moving through neighborhoods, roadways, and nearby schools throughout the Magic Valley.

These reports typically involve yearling moose that have been recently driven away from the cow moose as she prepares to give birth to this year's calf.

"Our goal is to allow wildlife to move out of populated areas on their own," said Mike McDonald, Magic Valley Regional Wildlife Manager. "But when wildlife lingers in areas with high public activity, especially near homes or parks, we sometimes have to intervene for public safety and the well-being of the animal."

The decision to use anesthetic drugs and relocate wildlife is not made lightly. Immobilization involves the use of potent drugs and carries inherent risks for both the animals and Fish and Game staff involved. However, when moose do not leave on their own, relocation becomes necessary.