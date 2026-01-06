Propose changes to hunting technology rules from the 'HAT' working group headed to the legislature

In summer 2024, Idaho Fish and Game formed the “Hunting and Advanced Technology” (HAT) working group from a cross section of 750 volunteers who applied to represent various interests regarding hunting and technology. The 23-member group included traditional archers, competitive long-range shooters, houndsmen, trappers, deer and elk hunters, bear baiters, wolf hunters and more, all sharing their perspectives on what is and is not fair chase in big game hunting.

After months of meetings, presentations, information gathering, deliberations, a statewide hunter survey and reviewing public comments, the HAT working group provided a set of recommendations to the Fish and Game Commission in Spring 2025.

Many of those recommendations were basically for Fish and Game to maintain what it’s currently doing, particularly in regard to limitations on archery equipment and muzzleloaders, as well as increasing public education and outreach on fair chase.

In addition to the HAT recommendations that had unanimous support, the Commission also advanced three additional hunting technology restrictions that had the support of 22 of the 23 HAT members, to be incorporated into negotiated rulemaking.

“Negotiated rulemaking” is a process that takes roughly a year and includes two additional rounds of public comment before a revised and final proposal goes before the Idaho Legislature. This is expected to happen during the 2026 legislative session which convenes on Jan. 12.

Proposals before the 2026 Idaho Legislature

Proposed big game hunting technology restrictions forwarded to the legislature for consideration after revisions based on public and Fish and Game staff feedback include:

Drones

No person may take big game animals from Aug. 30 through Dec. 31 with any aircraft, including any unmanned aircraft system, for scouting or hunting. This restriction is in addition to the restrictions for use of aircraft in Section 36-1101(b) Idaho Code. This restriction does not apply to aircraft flights with the purpose of picking up and discharging people or goods on direct routes between established airstrips or other pre-determined locations, without making detours for the purpose of scouting or hunting.

Night Vision

No person may take big game animals from Aug. 30 through Dec. 31 with night vision technology, including for scouting, hunting or retrieval.

Thermal Imaging Optics

No person may take big game animals from Aug. 30 through Dec. 31 with thermal imaging technology, including for scouting, hunting or retrieval.

Transmitting Trail Cameras

No person may take big game animals from Aug. 30 through Dec. 31 with a transmitting trail camera, including for hunting and scouting, on federal, state, or local government-owned lands.

Limitations on trail cameras have caused confusion because some people thought the rule would ban all trail cameras. However, it’s limited to only “transmitting” trail cameras on public land used for big game hunting. A transmitting trail camera can be linked via cell phone or Internet so the camera can be viewed in real-time from a remote location. Outside of Aug. 30 through Dec. 31, transmitting trail cameras would be permitted.

Traditional trail cameras that rely on the retrieval of an SD card or similar digital storage device to view the camera’s photos/video would not be affected and could be used year-round.

The above pending hunting technology restrictions are specific to the act of hunting big game only and would not affect people using these technologies to monitor private property, protect livestock, photograph wildlife, etc.

What about wolf hunting?

This is where things get a little complicated because there are numerous laws regarding wolf hunting. Most of the currently proposed rules would have minimal application to wolf hunting due to “expanded methods of take” seasons.

Expanded methods of take are allowed in 44 game management units where Fish and Game wants to manage for lower numbers of wolves to address excessive livestock depredations, or in units that are not meeting Fish and Game’s deer or elk population objectives due to wolf predation. Units under expanded methods of take cover most of the wolf distribution in the state.

The pending big game hunting technology restrictions would not apply to individuals only hunting wolves in designated expanded methods of take units from Aug. 30 through Dec. 31 on public land.

Expanded methods of take, inclusive of thermal optics, night vision, transmitting trail cameras, and drones (not including restrictions established in 36-1101 Idaho Code) would still be permitted statewide on private property, year-round with landowner permission for wolf hunting only.

What about the livestock industry?

Nothing in the pending rule language limits a producer’s ability to utilize these technologies to monitor or protect their livestock or domestic animals under 36-1107(c) Idaho Code.

Nothing in the pending rule language prohibits a livestock producer from obtaining a kill authorization through their regional Fish and Game offices to use these technologies if they are having, or have reason to believe, they will have depredation issues with wolves, black bears, mountain lions, or any other big game.

Nothing in the pending rule language prohibits Fish and Game from continuing to issue hunters shooting hour exemption or artificial light permits for wolves, allowing people to hunt wolves outside of regular shooting hours.

Nothing in the pending rules prohibits a producer from working with Wildlife Services to address depredation issues.

Coyotes are not big game; therefore, these regulations would not apply.

Can people still comment on the proposals?

Yes. Members of the public can contact their legislators to express their support or opposition to any of the pending rule language. There will also be opportunities for public testimony during legislative committee hearings. Interested members of the public can monitor the Idaho Legislature website to see when the hearings are scheduled.