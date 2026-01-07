Idaho Fish and Game to host open house to discuss revitalizing the Billingsley Creek North access site

After being unsuccessful in securing funds in 2025, Idaho Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region, is again applying for a grant opportunity to improve an existing public fishing and boating access site located on the Billingsley Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) located near Hagerman, Idaho.

Increased use and failing existing infrastructure have resulted in the need for these site improvements.

The public is invited to attend an open house to learn more about the proposed site changes.

The open house will be held on January 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Idaho Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Regional Office located at 324 South 417 East Suite 1, Jerome, ID, 83338. For those unable to attend, written comments may be submitted by email to mike.peterson@idfg.idaho.gov until January 23.

Fish and Game staff are developing a grant application to submit to Idaho Park and Recreation’s Recreational Trails grant program, seeking money to fund these improvements. The project will improve the takeout at Billingsley Creek WMA by installing a dock, stairway landing, widening the stairs, reducing stairway steepness, installing a vault toilet, and constructing a larger parking area at the top of the stairway.