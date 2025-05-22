Some Largemouth Bass Are Now Florida Bass: Science Confirms a 1949 Theory

May 22, 2025

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

Largemouth bass are Maryland’s most popular freshwater sportfish. Found in lakes, and nontidal and tidal rivers throughout the state, many anglers enjoy fishing for them because of their size, the sport they provide, or the tournaments that are hosted throughout the state. Recently, though, the fish has undergone a name change—sort of.

The American Fisheries Society has officially recognized the Florida bass as a separate species from the largemouth bass, following a recent study by Yale University. By analyzing the genetics of 394 fish, researchers found a distinct difference between fish from Florida and coastal Georgia compared to those found elsewhere in the United States.

A figure from the Yale study showing largemouth bass in blue, hybrids of largemouth and Florida bass in green, and Florida bass in yellow as identified by genetic testing. Courtesy Yale University

The idea that Florida bass are a distinct species isn’t new. In 1949, renowned black bass researchers Carl Hubbs and Reeve Bailey first proposed the distinction based on physical differences such as scale counts on the cheek, lateral line, and tail, as well as coloration patterns along the lateral line. However, these traits hadn’t been enough for the modern scientific community to designate them as separate species. Nearly 75 years later, genetic research confirmed what Hubbs and Bailey initially suspected.

Despite this new classification, Florida bass and largemouth bass remain visually indistinguishable, requiring genetic testing to confirm their identity. There is still a benefit to distinguishing species. Fish are naturally adapted to their environments, and while they may look alike, their genetic differences make them better suited for survival and reproduction in their respective regions.

Recognizing them as separate species helps natural resource agencies like DNR manage and conserve these fish more effectively.

For Maryland anglers, not much will change. The bass we know and love will still be called largemouth bass, but its scientific name has been updated from Micropterus salmoides to Micropterus nigricans. DNR has proposed to change references to the scientific name in Maryland fishing regulations. Meanwhile, what was once considered a largemouth bass in Florida will now be classified as Florida bass (Micropterus salmoides).

Fin clips are used to assess the genetics of collected bass

This new classification of Florida bass and largemouth bass marks an important milestone in fisheries science, reflecting how genetic research continues to refine our understanding of fish species. Anglers and scientists have long noticed behavioral and growth differences between the two species. Florida bass have been known to reach large sizes, while largemouth bass have been revered for their aggressiveness. Florida bass can survive and reproduce in Maryland waters but they might not be as successful as the largemouth bass that reside in our waters. The same is true for largemouth bass being stocked in waters further south.

The ability of Florida bass to reach trophy size is largely dependent on the warm waters and long growing seasons of their native southern range. When stocked in colder, northern waters with shorter growing seasons, they may not achieve the same trophy sizes and could bring additional negative effects, such as reduced catch rates or lower reproductive success.

The influence of climate and growing seasons on these species has been widely observed by fisheries biologists. In Arkansas, for example, the state is divided into northern and southern regions. The warmer southern areas with longer growing seasons are stocked with Florida bass, while the colder northern regions are stocked with largemouth bass, better suited to shorter growing seasons.

Maryland’s approach to stocking will remain the same. Bass stocked in tidal waters will continue to be sourced from broodstock collected in the Potomac River or fish identified as largemouth bass. This ensures that the fish stocked in Maryland waters are best suited for survival and reproduction, maintaining a strong fishery in years to come.

So while the names may have changed slightly, the excitement of bass fishing remains the same. Maryland anglers can continue to enjoy catching largemouth bass in the state’s waters, confident that fisheries managers are using the best available science to sustain and enhance bass populations for generations to come.

Information on largemouth bass stocking and fishing spots is available on the Maryland DNR website. The purchase of licenses, fishing tackle, ammunition, boats, and marine fuel funds our fish and wildlife conservation work.

Article by Ryan Gary, Tidal Black Bass Manager for Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Fishing and Boating Services.