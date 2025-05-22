I-80 work west of Green River will force interchange closures

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Acme Concrete Paving, Inc., will start concrete pavement repairs on Interstate 80 between mileposts 83 and 86 on Thursday May 29th. Drivers can expect to see single lane closures and decreased speeds as work is occurring. The lane closures will be intermittent and may vary on a daily basis.

Beginning Saturday May 31st, the eastbound off-ramp at Exit 85 at the Covered Wagon Interchange and the connector road between I-80 and Wyoming State Highway 374 will close for concrete pavement repairs and cattle guard replacement. Crews will have a 45-day window for the closure at the intersection to complete the work, although the goal will be to finish the work in about 4 weeks.

Drivers wishing to access the north side of I-80 will no longer have access from WYO 374, Jamestown Road, during that time. Those wishing to access Gaensslen Road or Rolling Green Country Club from Green River will have to take the westbound off-ramp at Exit 85. Residential access and emergency access to the north side of I-80 will be maintained throughout the duration of closures with localized flagging operations. Drivers wishing to access Love’s truck stop from I-80, both eastbound and westbound, are encouraged to use Exit 83.

Work began this summer on the concrete pavement rehabilitation project between mile marker 83 and 86 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes on the west side of Green River. Travelers will see single lane closures in each direction and should expect reduced speeds of 45 mph at intermittent locations throughout the project limits. The work will include concrete slab replacement, smoothness grinding and resealing concrete joints. The completion date for this work is October 31, 2025. The contractor is Acme Concrete Paving, Inc. out of Spokane, WA.