Keyless2Go Makes Car Key Replacement Simple with Upfront Pricing and Certified Local Locksmiths on Long Island

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keyless2Go, the nation’s leading brand of aftermarket car key remotes, has officially launched the Keyless2Go Certified Locksmith Network, starting first on Long Island. The new program makes it faster, easier, and more affordable for drivers to replace lost or broken car keys —offering upfront pricing and trusted service from certified local independent locksmiths.Founded by Sean McAuliffe, a lifelong Long Island native, Keyless2Go was born right here on the Island with a mission to modernize and simplify the way Americans replace their car keys and key fobs. With Long Island chosen as the initial launch market, the company is bringing the solution back to its roots—serving both consumers and independent locksmiths in the local community.What It Means for Long Island Drivers:Through the new Shopify-powered website Keyless2go.com , consumers can now:- Enter their vehicle details (year, make, model) to confirm compatibility- View a transparent, all-in price for their remote and programming- Check if Keyless2Go has an independent Certified Locksmith in their area- Prepay online for both the product and service—no hidden fees or surprise charges- Get their new key shipped to them along with a cutting & programming voucher redeemable at any Keyless2Go Certified LocksmithWhether it’s a lost key, a backup, or a broken remote, the entire process is now streamlined, transparent, and local.Support for Independent LocksmithsThe program also empowers independent locksmiths across Nassau and Suffolk counties by giving them access to Keyless2Go’s high-quality remotes, batch tracking tools, and nationwide marketing support. Certified locksmiths gain visibility through the Keyless2Go online locksmith locator and can confidently compete with larger players in the key making space.Coming Soon to More Cities NationwideFollowing its Long Island debut, Keyless2Go plans to expand the Certified Locksmith Network to more cities across the U.S. in the coming months, giving more drivers access to fast, affordable, and transparent car key replacement—installed by independent local locksmiths in their community.A Local Brand That Knows the Island“This isn’t just another launch—it’s personal,” said Sean McAuliffe, Founder of Keyless2Go. “As someone who grew up on Long Island, I’m proud to offer local drivers a better alternative to OEM pricing and to give independent locksmiths a competitive edge.”About Keyless2GoKeyless2Go has sold more than 5 million key fobs nationwide and is trusted by professional locksmiths across the country. Known for its FCC-registered consistency, OE-grade components, and batch-level quality control, Keyless2Go offers a satisfaction guarantee and is backed by an experienced customer support team. Keyless2Go proudly partners with local locksmiths nationwide.To order a replacement key or find a certified locksmith near you, visit Keyless2go.comKeyless2Go is a division of Automotive Keys Group

