Montgomery County Leaders Host United in Service and Support Information Session on May 28 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, May 22 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 22, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Evan Glass

Representatives from the Maryland Public Service Commission, Pepco, WSSC Water and Washington Gas to join Councilmember Glass for a virtual information session on home energy costs and assistance programs

Councilmember Evan Glass will host an online forum to discuss home energy costs and assistance programs for Montgomery County residents. Attending the discussion will be representatives from the Maryland Public Service Commission, Pepco, WSSC Water and Washington Gas. The meeting will focus on home energy costs and assistance programs for Montgomery County residents and be held on Wednesday, May 28 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

With the federal workforce facing an uncertain future and fundamental rights under attack, local leaders are coming together to show their support for community members and share important community resources with residents.

This webinar is part of a series of biweekly online resource sessions hosted by the County Council focused on employment, work source development and unemployment benefits, immigration issues, housing assistance, health and wellness, and essential County services. Residents should also visit the Council’s resource webpage which has information on a wide variety of services for Montgomery County residents.

The online host will have access to read messages in the Q&A feature to protect the privacy of those joining the meeting. Residents can also submit a question here at any time.

Simultaneous interpretation in Spanish will be provided. The webinar will also be broadcast on County Cable Montgomery and streamed on the Council's YouTube page.

