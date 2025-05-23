CeCe Winans Extends Her Sold Out More Than This Tour with Stop in the Aloha State

CeCe Winans More Than This Tour in Honolulu

Winans will Play Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell this October

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to overwhelming demand and an outpouring of fan support, CeCe Winans is extending her More Than This Tour with a very special stop in paradise. The 15-time GRAMMY® Award winner will bring her powerful live worship experience to Honolulu, Hawaii on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the legendary Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell.

The More Than This Tour—already the biggest of CeCe’s career—has been touching hearts and selling out venues across the nation. Now, fans in Hawaii will get the opportunity to experience this unforgettable night of worship, inspiration, and soul-stirring music under the stars in one of the world’s most beautiful settings.

“This tour has been such a powerful move of God night after night. I’m so thankful we get to keep it going,” said Winans. “The fact that I get to bring the tour to one of my favorite places in the world, Hawaii, is amazing. I cannot wait to worship together and lift high the name of Jesus with the island of Oahu and hopefully all of Hawaii.”

With a mix of fan favorites like “Goodness of God” and “Holy Forever,” plus brand-new worship anthems, CeCe is ready to deliver a night that will uplift, unite, and leave a lasting impact.

Tickets for the Honolulu show are on sale now at cecewinans.com. Fans are encouraged to act fast—this one-night-only event is expected to sell out quickly.



About CeCe Winans:

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans has long since cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Her mantel today holds a staggering 15 GRAMMY Awards, 22 Dove Awards, and 15 Stellar Awards. She's been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to being named a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and garnering multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more. She's sold millions of albums in the US, topping the Gospel charts repeatedly while crossing over with smashes like ""Count on Me,"" her stunning duet with Whitney Houston from the multi-platinum 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack, which sold 2 million copies and cracked the Top 10 on the Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary charts. She touched millions more with inspirational performances everywhere from churches around the world to The White House. Her most recent album, Believe For It (PureSprings Gospel/Fair Trade Services, LLC) resonated strongly with fans leading to over 325 million downloads, multiple award wins and CeCe’s first solo tour in over 10 years. The impact Believe For It made has inspired CeCe to do it again, with new music and a new tour coming soon. She and her husband pastor Nashville Life Church in Nashville, TN.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

