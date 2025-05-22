Submit Release
Supreme Court Amends the Rules for Court-Ordered Arbitration

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has amended the Rules for Court-Ordered Arbitration. The Supreme Court’s order includes amendments to Rules 5 and 9.

The Supreme Court’s order amending the rules was adopted on 21 May 2025, and the amendments become effective on 2 June 2025.

All interested persons are encouraged to read the Supreme Court’s order in its entirety.

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rulemaking process, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by email at [email protected].

