Gov. Lujan Grisham condemns House passage of tax bill that slashes Medicaid funding

SANTA FE – Today, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

This morning, Republicans in the U.S. House prioritized the ultra-wealthy over working families by passing a tax bill that makes deep cuts to vital programs that New Mexicans rely on. They’ve attacked Medicaid, jeopardized food benefits for children, and undermined our progress on clean energy — all while protecting tax giveaways for the wealthiest and exploding the federal deficit. Every American should be appalled.

Here in Santa Fe, my administration will continue fighting to protect the progress we’ve made on behalf of all New Mexicans, including our most vulnerable residents. While New Mexico is fortunate to have a congressional delegation that opposes this shameful bill, I urge all Americans to call Republicans in the U.S. Senate and demand that they vote against it, as well.