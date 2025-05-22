Northern Virginia Magazine Names David D. Kassir to 2025 Top Financial Professionals List

David Kassir

Recognized for excellence in wealth management, David D. Kassir earns a spot on Northern Virginia Magazine’s prestigious 2025 Top Financial Professionals list.

Being recognized by peers and Northern Virginia Magazine is a true honor,” said David D. Kassir. “At the end of the day, my goal is simple: to help people make smart, confident decisions” — David Kassir

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manna Wealth Management proudly announces that David D. Kassir, AAMS, CMFC, CBDA, has been named to Northern Virginia Magazine’s 2025 Top Financial Professionals list. This prestigious recognition highlights David Kassir's exceptional expertise and unwavering commitment to client success in the financial planning and investment advisory sectors.The annual Top Financial Professionals list is compiled through a peer-nomination process, wherein financial professionals across Northern Virginia recommend colleagues they would entrust with their own family's financial needs. Nominees undergo a rigorous vetting process by the magazine's editorial team to ensure the highest standards of excellence are met.David Kassir, Managing Director at Manna Wealth Management, has consistently demonstrated a dedication to delivering tailored financial strategies that align with his clients' unique goals. His inclusion in the 2025 list marks another milestone in a career characterized by integrity, innovation, and client-centric service.The full list of honorees will be featured in the September 2025 issue of Northern Virginia Magazine, available on newsstands starting August 29, 2025.Northern Virginia MagazineFor more information about David D. Kassir and Manna Wealth Management, please visit www.mannawealthmanagement.com Media Contact:Manna Wealth ManagementPhone: 703-533-0030Email: [email protected]Website: www.mannawealthmanagement.com Note: This press release is based on publicly available information and aims to highlight the recognition of David D. Kassir by Northern Virginia Magazine. For further details, please refer to the official publication or contact Manna Wealth Management directly.

